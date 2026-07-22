Interesting and Humour - page 779
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How are you preparing for the end of the world?
Stolen? No, I haven't heard.
Children are often better at computers than adults.
Stolen? No, I haven't heard.
Very interesting, what did Vova say to Masha?
As always . Only the Court of Justice can establish blah-blah-blah.
In fact, Masha was the only living person in this ass-kissing conference.
Although no, there was another one from the states.
I'm not arguing. But it's a great move.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page747#comment_380005
Russian medicine's response....
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page747#comment_380005
Russian medicine's response....
And so do a lot of doctors. Maybe even all of them. What's the reason for these cracks? Why are they encrypted? ))
I don't want anyone to guess, don't you see?