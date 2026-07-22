Interesting and Humour - page 779

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How are you preparing for the end of the world?

 

Stolen? No, I haven't heard.

 
alexeymosc:
Children are often better at computers than adults.
Here ... ! It's a new toy. He hasn't seen it, nor have I. And he intuitively knows where to go, what to grab. No, that's a shame.
 
Mischek:

Stolen? No, I haven't heard.


I wonder what Vova said to Masha.
 
sumkin75:
Very interesting, what did Vova say to Masha?

As always . Only the Court of Justice can establish blah-blah-blah.

In fact, Masha was the only living person in this ass-kissing conference.

Although no, there was another one from the states.

 
TheXpert:
I'm not arguing. But it's a great move.
A clear demonstration of MS' principled approach to business - not enough "pensioners, go to..." slogans.
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page747#comment_380005

Russian medicine's response....

 
IgorM:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page747#comment_380005

Russian medicine's response....

And so it is with many doctors. Maybe even all of them. What's the reason for this kind of craziness? Why are they encrypted? ))
 
tol64:
And so do a lot of doctors. Maybe even all of them. What's the reason for these cracks? Why are they encrypted? ))
So no one can guess, don't you see?
 
sumkin75:
I don't want anyone to guess, don't you see?
That the sky is blue and the grass is green is clear. What they are encrypting is unclear. ))
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