Interesting and Humour - page 2876
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"I'll tear your jaws off and gouge out your blinkers."
The New Year is in full swing!
The New Year is in full swing!
what about the chinese one?
a whole yard of ponytails hasn't yet celebrated the New Year )
A modern cellar. European style.
One problem - 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here.
A Russian bodega would be better.
.
Cellar in Russian is better
And the price of 98,000 for the cellar 1.5 * 1.5 * 2.4 m without installation more accessible than $ 16,000. It is a pity that the ladder is vertical with a hatch, not like the European, sloping with a door. It will be difficult for the elderly.
There useful height only 1.9m, and 2.4 with a hatch.
ps; I misplaced the link there, fixed...
Just entering the maths room
Just entering the maths room