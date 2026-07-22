Interesting and Humour - page 2876

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"I'll tear your jaws off and gouge out your blinkers."


 

The New Year is in full swing!

 
Karputov Vladimir:

The New Year is in full swing!

what about the chinese one?

a whole yard of ponytails hasn't yet celebrated the New Year )

 
Karputov Vladimir:

A modern cellar. European style.


One problem - 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here.

A Russian bodega would be better.


Пластиковый погреб Тингард стал еще лучше, удобнее, прочнее
Пластиковый погреб Тингард стал еще лучше, удобнее, прочнее
  • plastikovii-pogreb-999.ru
Каждый день инженеры и сотрудники отдела контроля компании работают над повышением качественных характеристик погреба TINGARD. Мы регулярно получаем обратную связь с благодарностью от владельцев погреба, а...
 
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В Калифорнии продан выигрышный билет лотереи с джекпотом в $1,5 млрд
В Калифорнии продан выигрышный билет лотереи с джекпотом в $1,5 млрд
  • 2016.01.14
  • lifenews.ru
Как сообщает AP, счастливый билет с рекордным выигрышем в полтора миллиарда долларов в популярной американской лотерее Powerball был приобретён в городке Чино-Хиллс близ Лос-Анджелеса. Личность счастливчика пока не установлена, его поиск может занять несколько часов. Организаторы лотереи сообщают, что он сможет либо сразу получить наличными 930...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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What a commission of 0.5 billion !
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Cellar in Russian is better


And the price of 98,000 for the cellar 1.5 * 1.5 * 2.4 m without mounting affordable than $ 16,000. It is a pity that the staircase is vertical with a hatch, not as in Europeans - inclined to the door. It will be difficult for an elderly person.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
And the price of 98,000 for the cellar 1.5 * 1.5 * 2.4 m without installation more accessible than $ 16,000. It is a pity that the ladder is vertical with a hatch, not like the European, sloping with a door. It will be difficult for the elderly.

There useful height only 1.9m, and 2.4 with a hatch.

ps; I misplaced the link there, fixed...

 

Just entering the maths room

 
Alexander Voronkov:

Just entering the maths room

Good thing it's not the gynaecology department.
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