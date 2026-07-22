Interesting and Humour - page 2101
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
not the +18 standard is present
This joke is now circulating on social media
==========
US statement: The whole universe will be at my feet!
Bon appetit
<BOYAN>
so what ?
what next?
You can post the same thing 10 times.
Somebody hasn't seen it anyway
reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)
reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)
reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)
<BOYAN>
Here? No, I haven't seen it.
find it, please.