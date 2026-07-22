Interesting and Humour - page 2101

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not the +18 standard is present

 

This joke is now circulating on social media

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US statement: The whole universe will be at my feet!



 

Bon appetit


 

[Deleted]  
vspexp:

<BOYAN>.
 
GriFFon4ik:
<BOYAN>

so what ?

what next?

You can post the same thing 10 times.

Somebody hasn't seen it anyway

 

reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)

 
Mischek:

reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)

+100500))
 
Mischek:

reminds me of one of the programmers at the top.)

And one moderator, too.
 
GriFFon4ik:
<BOYAN>

Here? No, I haven't seen it.

find it, please.

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