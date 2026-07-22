Interesting and Humour - page 2195
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A lot of small internet start-up businesses complain about it (like it) ... I don't have an opinion on it, sorry. There's a lot out there on tech and programming. For information.
PS. By the way, this is the first marketplace for the sale of training materials. Let it be the second one here? Just an idea. We basically already have one ... but there's a question of positioning.
A lot of small internet start-up businesses complain about it (like it) ... I don't have an opinion on it, sorry. There's a lot out there on tech and programming. For information.
PS. By the way, this is the first marketplace for selling educational materials. How about a second one here? Just an idea. We basically already have one ... but there's a question of positioning.
Not technically possible.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
"Encyclopedia of trading strategies" in MetaTrader terminal
Renat, 2014.03.26 16:42
You have to be the copyright holder and have the whole package of legalizing documents.
In fact, this means that only publishers or authors who are fully engaged in publishing their own works with all registrations (e.g. ISBN) and no legal encumbrances can sell.
Or sell as indicators :-)
Not technically possible.
Or sell as indicators :-)
I'm not talking about books. I mean what we already have (articles, etc.). And about what we can all do together here (another service).
If you look at my threads and posts in the ang/kit part of the forum - more than half (many posts a day) are third-party tutorial content. And it's very popular.
And here, on mql5 - we have a personal content, and it's all tutorial. All of it. Only it brings money indirectly. But here (in the previous post in this thread) I found a project where people with nothing - make money on it... and why isn't it here?
It would just make sense ... like another project ... why not... if it's not costly at all...
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I'm just continuing my theme that I started :
and today I started with this... but then came the idea ... it's not an idea ... just a thought ...
It's probably not healthy to think too much :)
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