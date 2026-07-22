Interesting and Humour - page 1730
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Roast urchin stuffed with turnips and white wine, under pears with rosemary >>
Kind of a joke. ))
)) >> http://zoomir.forumbb.ru/viewtopic.php?id=81
He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.
He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.
Excuse me, wasn't the audition in Kaschanka?
What, are you scared? )
No, it's not scary.
He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.
I remember him. He was on Comedy Battle. Svetlakov nailed him. He asked where you worked after the power plant.
He's a stubborn man. Stubborn.
And he's no kid.
I remember him. He was in a comedy battle. Svetlakov pinned him down. Asked where you worked after the power plant.
I remember him. He was in a comedy battle. Svetlakov pinned him down. He asked where you worked after the power plant.
He's a stubborn man. Stubborn.
And he's not a kid.
He's been many places. But we should put him on the RBC, right?