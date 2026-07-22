Interesting and Humour - page 1730

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Yoschik:

)) >> http://zoomir.forumbb.ru/viewtopic.php?id=81

The hedgehog is the most common, locally abundant species. It easily adapts to life next to humans, and is quite often kept as a pet. It is known that already in IV century B.C. Romans raised hedgehogs for meat - they baked it together with needles in clay. Some folk remedies (particularly for baldness) included ashes, bile, guts or blood of hedgehogs.
 

He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.

 
Yoschik:

He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.

I'm sorry, was the casting not in Kaschenko?
 
artmedia70:
Excuse me, wasn't the audition in Kaschanka?
What, are you scared? )
 
Yoschik:
What, are you scared? )
Nah, it's not scary. You see all kinds of psychos on TV these days... Some of them are even in tandem...
 
artmedia70:
No, it's not scary.
I was scared, I thought it was the end of Krasnodar Krai.
 
Yoschik:

He should go to RBC somewhere, read the stock news. The markets will empty out, the exchanges will go bankrupt, traders will go to treatment for stuttering and diarrhoea.

I remember him. He was on Comedy Battle. Svetlakov nailed him. He asked where you worked after the power plant.

He's a stubborn man. Stubborn.

And he's no kid.

 
sumkin75:

I remember him. He was in a comedy battle. Svetlakov pinned him down. Asked where you worked after the power plant.



 
sumkin75:

I remember him. He was in a comedy battle. Svetlakov pinned him down. He asked where you worked after the power plant.

He's a stubborn man. Stubborn.

And he's not a kid.

He's been many places. But we should put him on the RBC, right?

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