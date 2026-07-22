Interesting and Humour - page 812

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A president flying at the head of a flock of cranes... Children arrested for playing snowballs... Will our grandchildren believe it was real? //from the bash
 
Mischek:
The President flying at the head of a flock of cranes... Children arrested for playing snowballs... Will our grandchildren believe it was real? //from the bash

haven't you read the tales of King Pea?

About Kashchei the Immortal, Baba Yaga, Gorynych the Serpent, the Three Bogatyrs.

ZS: God forbid you should read tsagan fairy tales )

 
Mischek:
please be careful.
Of course, I'm not crazy. Although I would like to in places... Especially the wingsuit.
 
TheXpert:
Of course, I'm not crazy. Although I would like to in places... Especially the wingsuit.
You have to jump a lot with a parachute first, and you can't skimp here!!! Anyway, take your time, gradually)
 
Mischek:
You have to jump a lot with a parachute first, and you can't skimp!!! So take your time, take it slowly)
Yes, I know ) . First a million, a wingsuit later :)
 

 
 

Texas in short

 
Mischek:

Texas in short

Is it like which country is responsible for the welfare of the state (supporting the $)?
 
progma137:
is it like which country is responsible for the welfare of the state (support $)?
No. That means Texas GDP was equal to Russia GDP in 2009.
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