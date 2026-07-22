Interesting and Humour - page 812
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The President flying at the head of a flock of cranes... Children arrested for playing snowballs... Will our grandchildren believe it was real? //from the bash
haven't you read the tales of King Pea?
About Kashchei the Immortal, Baba Yaga, Gorynych the Serpent, the Three Bogatyrs.
ZS: God forbid you should read tsagan fairy tales )
please be careful.
Of course, I'm not crazy. Although I would like to in places... Especially the wingsuit.
You have to jump a lot with a parachute first, and you can't skimp!!! So take your time, take it slowly)
Texas in short
Texas in short
is it like which country is responsible for the welfare of the state (support $)?