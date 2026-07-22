Interesting and Humour - page 446
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Does anyone know why they made such a long tray?
Does anyone know why they made the tray so long?
There must be a cashier sitting far away from the window.)
They come up and are not surprised, so it's not the first time.
N1 F1G4 N3 P0N14L
N4 C4C0M 370 Y4Z1C3?