Interesting and Humour - page 446

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Morexod:

Does anyone know why they made such a long tray?
 
peripatetikos:
Does anyone know why they made such a long tray?
No, it's fine. I wish it was 10 or 12 metres...)
 
peripatetikos:
Does anyone know why they made the tray so long?

There must be a cashier sitting far away from the window.)

They come up and are not surprised, so it's not the first time.

 
 
1 C4N R34D 7H15
 
1 4M R34D1NG 7H15 70 )
 
Mathemat:


4M4Z1NG!
 

N1 F1G4 N3 P0N14L

N4 C4C0M 370 Y4Z1C3?

 
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