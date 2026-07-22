Interesting and Humour - page 750
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So unfair -- you peeked :)
There was a Labrador retriever named Pep in Pike County, Pennsylvania. One hot summer day in 1924, Pep had a run-in with a cat named Mrs. Pinchot, and the cat was taken to the vet with multiple injuries. However, the cat never made it to the vet - it died on the way. Mrs Pischno's anger was so strong that she went all the way to the governor of the state in search of retaliation.
The governor insisted on an immediate trial. No extenuating circumstances saved Pep - he was sentenced to serve life in the Philadelphia State Penitentiary. The local authorities there took a long time to decide whether the dog should be given a prison number. Tradition prevailed and our Labrador stopped being Pep and became No. C2559.
In prison, Pep became a real star and a recognized authority (he could even change inmates whenever he wanted). While the prisoners were building a new prison building, the dog would jump on the prison bus every morning when he heard his number. Pep spent six years in prison and died of old age in 1930.
you look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
Look at the latest Nokia stock prices :)
And this is the Lumia 920.
look at these bricks compared to MSFT or DOW from 2008
Lenovo has overtaken Apple in the monoblock market. The year is not over yet, but it is unlikely to change during December. At the end of the last 11 months, the Chinese manufacturer's share is 27.3 per cent. Second place goes to Apple with 22.7 per cent of total shipments. The top three also include Hewlett-Packard (HP) with 15.5 percent. Below Sony (6.6 percent), Dell (6.4), Acer (5.3), NEC (4.2), Fujitsu (2.3) and Asustek Computer (2.0).
Digitimes
I was in Simferopol a long time ago, there were no such sculptures before, the idea was probably borrowed from Yalta's "Glade of Fairy Tales" - I saw it as a kid in the 80s
http://mycrimea.su/yalta/talesglade/
"Robbery by - ..." (с)Blondie goes to rob a bank