Interesting and Humour - page 2081
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Here's more of her song with pictures on youtube
Better off without her pyjamas.
You don't even have to sing it.
it would be better without pajamas
you don't even have to sing.
I remember - once on an English forum I had an argument with an American about forex (something about the manual trading system)... And he asked (about the price - when an order would close with a profit) - "well, when will that be?! It will never be!". I replied - "it will be when a can of Coke costs 10 yuan in California". He didn't get the joke... We know who's gonna rule the world in a couple of decades... and they don't get it in America yet...
I'm going to bed soon.
I remember - once on an English forum I had an argument with an American about forex (something about the manual trading system)... And he asked (about the price - when an order would close with a profit) - "well, when will that be?! It will never be!". I replied - "it will be when a can of Coke costs 10 yuan in California". He didn't get the joke... We know who's gonna rule the world in a couple of decades... and they don't get it in America yet...
I'm going to bed soon.
titanhouse:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
titanhouse, 2014.01.09 22:09
The memory is with the soldering iron madam somewhere. She doesn't dare ask. Can't talk. It's hinting. I'll go look for madam... We have to save her.
И ... this... I'm embarrassed to ask you, what's with all the glitches in the corners? And what are those thermometers in the heads of the two of them?
Some kind of stray cheese... ...a condom, some shit with eyes on its ears and a blue... with a pussy instead of a nose...
Where do they sell cigarettes like that?
The memory is with the soldering iron madam somewhere. She doesn't dare ask. Can't talk. It's hinting. I'll go look for madam... We have to save her.
И ... this... I'm embarrassed to ask you, what's with all the glitches in the corners? And what are those thermometers in the heads of the two of them?
Some kind of stray cheese... ...a condom, a thing with eyes on its ears and a blue... with a pussy for a nose...
Where do they sell cigarettes like that?