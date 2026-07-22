Interesting and Humour - page 3105
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Back and forth: Roscosmos intends to create a re-entry first stage rocket >>>
Отмечается, что российская возвращаемая первая ступень будет крылатой. Она сможет заходить на посадку на космодроме, как обычный самолёт. А вот вариант приземления ракеты по типу американского Falcon 9 — на баржу в море или океане — был отвергнут.
Back and forth: Roscosmos intends to create a re-entry first stage rocket >>>
The first thing I thought of when I read the title was the Buran. Back in the late 80's Buran made its successful, albeit only unmanned, round trip flight. And that's an order of magnitude more difficult task than getting a stage back to Earth. It's time to unpack the Buran technology!
The only hope left is for China to flood the market with disposable first stages before Russia gets on this vicious path
Okay, the steam train breaks down - it has nowhere to fall.... but here's the abirvallagh and all.
The first thing I thought of when I read the title was the Buran. Back in the late 1980s, Buran made its successful, albeit only, unmanned round trip. And that's an order of magnitude more difficult task than getting a stage back to Earth. It is time to unpack the technology of Buran!
The first thing I thought of when I read the title was the Buran. Back in the late 1980s, Buran made its successful, albeit only, unmanned round trip. And that's an order of magnitude more difficult task than getting a stage back to Earth. It's time to unpack the Buran technology!
It is a pity that the project was scrapped so quickly. by the way, why?
There were no plans to develop it, the aim was to make one demonstration flight.
Back and forth: Roscosmos intends to create a re-entry first stage rocket >>>
The country collapsed, there was no time for that. :)
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