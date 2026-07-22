Interesting and Humour - page 1588

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You, and there's no other way to treat you, you're the only moderator here, they just keep you around because of your age, so... you know.
 
Mischek:

You're happy now that I got banned. And don't forget what I wrote to you in a private message, build your life, stop jerking off.
 
DC2008:

And the other 70% are who?

Conditionally normal.
 
Monkeys have settled in a devastated Washington ("The Daily Mash", UK)

Read more: http://inosmi.ru/world/20131006/213621725.html#ixzz2h4zJtfAE
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

And for the third time

The fire went out.

Looks like this one will become an internet meme.

Must have miscalculated or cheated somewhere.

[Deleted]  
A grandson asks his grandfather:
- Granddad, when you were young, did you use contact or classmates?
Grandpa:
- I was in the monkey house for contacting my classmate!
 

Beware of profanity

 

Yeeeeeeeeesssssssss!



 
 
Mathemat:


from the bash

Plants, by natural selection, have accumulated juices that cause burning in the mouth, tears from the eyes, pungent smells, anything to make animals realise that they should not be eaten, it will backfire, and then man shows up, calls it condiments and spices and actively eats it in defiance of thousands of years of work by nature.

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