Interesting and Humour - page 1588
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And the other 70% are who?
Read more: http://inosmi.ru/world/20131006/213621725.html#ixzz2h4zJtfAE
And for the third time
The fire went out.
Looks like this one will become an internet meme.
Must have miscalculated or cheated somewhere.
- Granddad, when you were young, did you use contact or classmates?
Grandpa:
- I was in the monkey house for contacting my classmate!
Beware of profanity
Yeeeeeeeeesssssssss!
from the bash
Plants, by natural selection, have accumulated juices that cause burning in the mouth, tears from the eyes, pungent smells, anything to make animals realise that they should not be eaten, it will backfire, and then man shows up, calls it condiments and spices and actively eats it in defiance of thousands of years of work by nature.
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