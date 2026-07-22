Interesting and Humour - page 3829
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Who said there was no God. Here he is - confirmed that evil is punishable. One less enemy of Russia is a good thing. He who plots intrigues against others is always punished himself.
Carefully, with the enemies of Russia, if you read the literature, follow the news and study history, it becomes obvious, an enemy of the country can easily be made into a real patriot. In 37, this was implemented very demonstrably and skillfully. One can review Mikhalkov's excellent film, "Burnt by the Sun". Now it is more difficult, but it is also possible, former minister Ulyukaev, who is now under investigation, was not an enemy of the country, and he wore a pioneer tie and was in the Komsomol, and was also known in the CPSU. The list is not small, there is a proposal to play a long game and try to guess who from the list will be declared Russia's enemy, or at least be imprisoned for corruption.
[ √ ] - Ulyukaev - already out, no betting on him.
http://avmalgin.livejournal.com/6035307.html
Carefully, with the enemies of Russia, if you read the literature, follow the news and study history, it becomes obvious, an enemy of the country can easily be made into a real patriot. In 37, this was implemented very skillfully. One can review Mikhalkov's excellent film, "Burnt by the Sun". Now it is more difficult, but it is also possible, former minister Ulyukaev, who is now under investigation, I assure you that he was not the enemy of the country, and he wore a pioneer tie, was in the Komsomol, and was also known in the CPSU. The list is not small, there is a proposal to play a long game and try to guess who from the list will be declared Russia's enemy, or at least be imprisoned for corruption.
Ulyukayev is already out, no betting on him.
http://avmalgin.livejournal.com/6035307.html
V.V. Putin, a member of the CPSU since 1975. V. Matviyenko, a member of the CPSU since 1972. Naryshkin S.I., member of the CPSU since 1976. Dmitry Medvedev (member of the CPSU since 1986) S. Ivanov (member of the CPSU since 1973). S.K. Shoigu, a member of the CPSU since 1979. Sergey Lavrov, a member of the CPSU since 1972. S.S. Sobyanin, a member of the CPSU since 1986. Churov, V. E., member of the CPSU since 1982. Mikhail Fradkov, member of the CPSU since...
Путин В.В., член КПСС с 1975 года. Матвиенко В.И., член КПСС с 1972 года. Нарышкин С.И., член КПСС с 1976 года. Медведев Д.А., член КПСС с 1986 года Иванов С.Б., член КПСС с 1973 года. Шойгу С.К., член КПСС с 1979 года. Лавров С.В., член КПСС с 1972 года. Собянин С.С., член КПСС с 1986 года. Чуров В.Е.,член КПСС с 1982 года. Фрадков М.Е., член...
You can't, all of them!
Who the tsar stays with. The country cannot be weakened like this in one fell swoop!
You can't, all of them!
Who the tsar stays with. The country cannot be weakened like this in one fell swoop!
Maybe we should start with the tsar...
Why are you rushing the time, it's not a one-minute story, it's a one-year timeframe.
Wait for the 2018 nativity bar for starters. You don't solve these things off the bat, come back later.
And is there a reason? With Ulyukayev it is clear, and the former has no fault. Tell me, boyar, what's his fault?
He took Kazan, he took Astrakhan, he took Revel, he took Crimea. He didn't take Spak.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.17 12:21
Question (there was a thread open in the english section today with the title Help - how to move):
And this is the first post:
Как перейти от одного графика к следующему графику для того, чтобы разместить ордер на следующем графике, а затем открыть ордер c предыдущего графика.
More -
There are two charts open. The first chart is not active and the second one is active.
How can I make the first chart active without closing the second chart?
You write articles here (which are often in isolation from the people), but the people think, and they have their own problems ...
How do I move an order to open from the first chart (EUR/USD) and then move it to the first (EUR/GBP) in such a way that the first chart is active, without closing the second one?
Here is the question ...
It may have been about programming (for example - here), but it's not immediately clear.
Is there any way to update mql4 inside EA?
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Good morning
I've written about you here before.
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khorosh:
One could respect him if he objectively criticised negative phenomena everywhere, not just in Russia. Probably this way he demonstrates his loyalty, so that God forbid he is not suspected of being a Russian spy. Spy mania there has reached an unprecedented level, Russian spies, Russian hackers and Putin's agents are seen everywhere. Now even the Russian ambassador is shunned like a leper there, afraid of being accused of being in love with Russia. In this environment this pattern of his behaviour is understandable. It is like a kind of defensive reaction - a mimicry, an alarm - I am a friend, don't touch me). And what to do when there is total eavesdropping, right down to friends like Merkel. Who knows, maybe you behaved the same way). Although, who knows, maybe he is just a Russian spy and is criticising Russia so as not to be exposed).
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But you never made it clear who you are. A volunteer earning the loyalty of the authorities of the country where you live, a paid propagandist for the State Department, or a Russian spy diverting suspicion from himself. Who are you Dr. Sorge)?
Crawling (Official Video) - Linkin Park
I've written about you here before.
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khorosh:
One could respect him if he objectively criticized negative phenomena everywhere, not only in Russia. Probably this way he demonstrates his loyalty, lest God forbid he be suspected of being a Russian spy. Spy mania there has reached an unprecedented level, Russian spies, Russian hackers and Putin's agents are seen everywhere. Now even the Russian ambassador is shunned like a leper there, afraid of being accused of being in love with Russia. In this environment this pattern of his behaviour is understandable. It is like a peculiar defensive reaction - mimicry, signalling - I am a friend, don't touch me). And what to do when there is total eavesdropping, right down to friends like Merkel. Who knows, maybe you behaved the same way). Although, who knows, maybe he is just a Russian spy and is criticising Russia so as not to be exposed).
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But you never made it clear who you are. A volunteer earning the loyalty of the authorities of the country where you live, a paid propagandist for the State Department, or a Russian spy diverting suspicion from himself. Who are you Dr. Sorge?)
Read about Indians, about lying liberals - or you have selective reading.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3841#comment_5483175