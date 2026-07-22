Interesting and Humour - page 2441

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Банк JP Morgan подтвердил, что хакеры похитили информацию банка
Банк JP Morgan подтвердил, что хакеры похитили информацию банка
  • 2014.08.28
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 28 авг — РИА Новости. Финансовый конгломерат JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) подтвердил, что подвергся хакерской атаке, в результате чего злоумышленникам удалось похитить конфиденциальную информацию, банк проводит расследование совместно со спецслужбами, сообщает в четверг агентство Рейтер со ссылкой на представителя компании Триш Уэкслер...
 

Sank's creative.

Even the time zone can be shifted. Archimedes rests.

 
Integer:

Sank's creative.

Even the time zone can be shifted. Archimedes rests.

Tilting the earth's axis? My wife is freezing.
 
artmedia70:
Does the earth's axis tilt? My wife is freezing.
That's because you took away her cat.
 

http://habrahabr.ru/post/234361/?utm_campaign=email_digest&utm_source=email_habrahabr&utm_medium=email_week_20140826&utm_content=link2post

// The comments on the article (on the hubra) are also interesting.

Google разработала цифровой симулятор в стиле «Матрицы»
Google разработала цифровой симулятор в стиле «Матрицы»
  • geektimes.ru
Компания Google просит власти штата сертифицировать беспилотные автомобили по результатам виртуальных, а не настоящих тестов. Для этих целей в Google разработан продвинутый симулятор в стиле «Матрицы», пишет The Guardian. Симулятор содержит все автодороги штата, модели автомобилей, водителей и пешеходов — каждого со своим автономным маленьким...
 
barabashkakvn:
Diary of a Householder

You have to know your collaborator by sight. )

 

A sailboat in ice is like a branch without a founder.

 
Contender:
That's because you took the cat away from her.
So he wouldn't bite her heels. Raising mum ;)
 
And that's better!

 
Patamushta Japanese
Почему факс все еще жив?
Почему факс все еще жив?
  • habrahabr.ru
Все было словно в сцене из ситкома Сайнфелд – если бы сценарий к нему писал Франц Кафка. После двухчасовых переговоров с организацией, предоставляющей кредиты студентам, мне пообещали отправить все документы по электронной почте. Для того, чтобы прекратить весь этот кошмар, мне нужно было их подписать и переслать документы обратно. «Можно ли...
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