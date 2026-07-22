Interesting and Humour - page 2441
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Sank's creative.
Even the time zone can be shifted. Archimedes rests.
Sank's creative.
Even the time zone can be shifted. Archimedes rests.
Does the earth's axis tilt? My wife is freezing.
http://habrahabr.ru/post/234361/?utm_campaign=email_digest&utm_source=email_habrahabr&utm_medium=email_week_20140826&utm_content=link2post
// The comments on the article (on the hubra) are also interesting.
Diary of a Householder
You have to know your collaborator by sight. )
A sailboat in ice is like a branch without a founder.
That's because you took the cat away from her.