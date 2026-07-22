Interesting and Humour - page 2903
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"I'm watching the movie Excellence. That's the limit of programming. When are we going to get to that point? The movie says that artificial intelligence has traded in the stock exchanges with huge profits."
Alexander Ivanov, 2016.02.14 13:41
Well, fan, don't you follow the new releases? ))
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzX9X_rYJeg&list=PL425xO8HuUCf5fFvsGyqvYalEFx526qj7
Dear Client,
Please be informed that on February 04, 2016 from 01:00 to 02:00 MSK maintenance works will be carried out in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. For this reason, access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will be temporarily unavailable for 30 minutes. Please contact the Dealing Desk at ............ if you need to conduct trading operations.
I wonder what kind of work the Broker can do in MT5, who knows???
Drawing of a child whose father works as a miner
Dear Client,
Please be informed that on February 04, 2016 from 01:00 to 02:00 MSK maintenance works will be carried out in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. For this reason, access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will be temporarily unavailable for 30 minutes. Please contact the Dealing desk at ............ if you need to conduct trading operations.
I wonder what kind of work the Broker can do in MT5, who knows???
Binary options gambling club. Their "exchange" is open round the clock, even on weekends.
There are slot machines inside. The main visitors are young, sharp boys in Adidas. That's how young people get involved in "trading". :)
Scientists in the US have found a cure for cancer.