Interesting and Humour - page 2903

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Karputov Vladimir:

"I'm watching the movie Excellence. That's the limit of programming. When are we going to get to that point? The movie says that artificial intelligence has traded in the stock exchanges with huge profits."

Alexander Ivanov, 2016.02.14 13:41

Not a bad comedy. As it says at the beginning "For children over 12" :)
 
Alexander Voronkov:

Well, fan, don't you follow the new releases? ))

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzX9X_rYJeg&amp;list=PL425xO8HuUCf5fFvsGyqvYalEFx526qj7

Веселая карусель - выпуск 34 (мультики)
Веселая карусель - выпуск 34 (мультики)
  • 2014.03.18
  • www.youtube.com
Веселая карусель № 34 (мультики для детей, выпуск 34) Mult: Veselay karusel 34 (cartoon) Лучшая коллекция детских мультфильмов - http://bit.ly/18VHVZk Маугли...
 

Dear Client,

Please be informed that on February 04, 2016 from 01:00 to 02:00 MSK maintenance works will be carried out in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. For this reason, access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will be temporarily unavailable for 30 minutes. Please contact the Dealing Desk at ............ if you need to conduct trading operations.

I wonder what kind of work the Broker can do in MT5, who knows???

 

Drawing of a child whose father works as a miner

 
Server Muradasilov:

Dear Client,

Please be informed that on February 04, 2016 from 01:00 to 02:00 MSK maintenance works will be carried out in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. For this reason, access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will be temporarily unavailable for 30 minutes. Please contact the Dealing desk at ............ if you need to conduct trading operations.

I wonder what kind of work the Broker can do in MT5, who knows???

The server part can update.
 
 
 

Binary options gambling club. Their "exchange" is open round the clock, even on weekends.

There are slot machines inside. The main visitors are young, sharp boys in Adidas. That's how young people get involved in "trading". :)

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[Deleted]  

Scientists in the US have found a cure for cancer.

 
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Китайцы потратили рекордные $48 млрд на празднование Нового года
Китайцы потратили рекордные $48 млрд на празднование Нового года
  • 2016.02.16
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 16 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Потребители Китая увеличил расходы на путешествия и развлечения в ходе недельных празднований Нового года по лунному календарю, потратив в общей сложности 312 млрд юаней ($48 млрд) и установив тем самым новый рекорд, свидетельствуют подсчеты оператора платежной системы China UnionPay Co. Как сообщает агентство...
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