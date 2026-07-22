Interesting and Humour - page 3985
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"We are facing very important negotiations in the near future - we will start discussing with partners what we will do on the Moon and near the Moon."
The america you are talking about was created from bandits and brigands who were sent there from England. And also from beggars who wanted to start a life again. For all these categories money was the main priority in life and was very important to them. As a consequence of the saying "the apple does not fall far from the tree", you see the result, all american actions are actions of those populations who formed the america.
respectfully.
i read that some states still have a tray-pass law, i don't know the english version.
so if you've fenced off your property, there's signs all over the place that say that, and someone just walks up to you, you've got the right to shoot.
i remember because i read a story about a japanese tourist who didn't understand english and tried to go through the fence and got shot
+ they brought in a bunch of slaves who are now a big problem
i read that some states still have a tray-pass law, i don't know the english version.
so if you've fenced off your property, there's signs all over the place that say that, and someone just walks up to you, you've got the right to shoot.
i remember because i read a story about a japanese tourist who didn't understand english and tried to go through the fence and got shot
+ they brought in a bunch of slaves who are now a big problem
live like us." Respectfully.
the old one couldn't watch, green with longing
and someone was squealing with excitement.
Well, yes, you have to watch all the episodes carefully, there's a lot of mystery there. It's an intelligent film. It seems boring at first, but when you get into it, you realise the genius of the meaning behind it.
Who told you that no raspberries are picked in September?
Who told you that no raspberries are picked in September?
There are no raspberries in the northwest this year. Where's that el Dorado?