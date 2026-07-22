Interesting and Humour - page 2729
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Al-Taif, Saudi Arabia. A man fires a gun during a traditional dance
Social advertising / and they can, when they want to!
Finding correlations using Oil-Ruble as an example
Habrahabr
Greetings from Tima)))
Have mercy on the man, he only asked for a week ban )))