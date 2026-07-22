Interesting and Humour - page 2729

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great! thanks to all the authors!
 

Al-Taif, Saudi Arabia. A man fires a gun during a traditional dance

Al-Taif, Saudi Arabia. A man fires a gun during a traditional dance

 
Sounds like our Baba Yaga.
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Social advertising / and they can, when they want to!

 

Finding correlations using Oil-Ruble as an example

double oil=51.19;
Print(pow(0.00024*oil+0.00281,-1));

Habrahabr

 
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Greetings from Tima)))

Have mercy on the man, he only asked for a week ban )))

 
I can't figure out how he takes these selfies?
 
Same as everyone else - with a selfie stick, + mounting.
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