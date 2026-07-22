Interesting and Humour - page 3485
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://ria.ru/world/20161220/1484059374.html
The stunning nature of the peninsula was captured through the lens of a panoramic video camera.
https://ria.ru/world/20161220/1484059374.html
Clinton won in the ALL-Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than for Trump.
And the VOTERS voted for Trump.
Clinton won in the ALL-EPUBLIC Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than Trump.
And the VOTERS voted for Trump.
What are you talking about? I'm talking about the electoral vote that took place on December 19 (yesterday), not the vote that took place on 8.11.2016
You should at least go through the link to read it first.
What are you talking about? I'm talking about the electoral vote that took place on 19 December (yesterday), not the vote that took place on 8.11.2016.
You should at least follow the link to read for a start.
You - about nothing.
I'm about the article you posted.
I read, and I quote -"MOSCOW, Dec 20 - RIA Novosti. The Electoral College has confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election. The Republican had an even bigger advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton than expected. Trump won the general election, which was held on 8 November....."
Answer -Clinton won the General Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than Trump.
And the VOTERS voted for Trump.
The answer is thatClinton won in the ALL-Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than for Trump.
And the VOTERS voted for Trump.