Interesting and Humour - page 3485

New comment
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
Nice-looking fish. The second one is definitely a stranger :)
 

https://ria.ru/world/20161220/1484059374.html

Демарш не помог: выборщики подтвердили победу Трампа на выборах в США
Демарш не помог: выборщики подтвердили победу Трампа на выборах в США
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 20 дек — РИА Новости. Коллегия выборщиков подтвердила победу Дональда Трампа на президентских выборах в США. Республиканец получил даже большее преимущество над демократкой Хиллари Клинтон, чем ожидалось. Трамп победил на всеобщих выборах, которые прошли 8 ноября. Однако для утверждения на посту президента ему необходимо было набрать...
 
RT captures Kamchatka's nature in 360 degrees

The stunning nature of the peninsula was captured through the lens of a panoramic video camera.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://ria.ru/world/20161220/1484059374.html

Clinton won in the ALL-Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than for Trump.

And the VOTERS voted for Trump.

 
Дмитрий:

Clinton won in the ALL-EPUBLIC Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than Trump.

And the VOTERS voted for Trump.

What are you talking about? I'm talking about the electoral vote that took place on December 19 (yesterday), not the vote that took place on 8.11.2016

You should at least go through the link to read it first.

 
 
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What are you talking about? I'm talking about the electoral vote that took place on 19 December (yesterday), not the vote that took place on 8.11.2016.

You should at least follow the link to read for a start.

You - about nothing.

I'm about the article you posted.

I read, and I quote -"MOSCOW, Dec 20 - RIA Novosti. The Electoral College has confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election. The Republican had an even bigger advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton than expected. Trump won the general election, which was held on 8 November....."

Answer -Clinton won the General Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than Trump.

And the VOTERS voted for Trump.

 
Дмитрий:

The answer is thatClinton won in the ALL-Election - 3 million more voters voted for her than for Trump.

And the VOTERS voted for Trump.

Had the electoral scheme been different, the percentage of people would have been different too. So I think if elected by the percentage of the general election, Trump would have won as well.
1...347834793480348134823483348434853486348734883489349034913492...4979
New comment