Interesting and Humour - page 4837
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The most successful trader is a trader with Alzheimer's
bought $0.00001 cents worth of bitcoins in 2008 for $1,000 and forgot.
The most successful trader is a trader with Alzheimer's
bought $0.00001 cents worth of bitcoins in 2008 for $1,000 and forgot.
Is this a call to a friend???))
The movie Destroyer with Stallone and Snipes shows 2021 in the future.)
Duck, in the advanced West, it's pretty much as shown, minus a few minor inconsistencies
The Dutch Tulip Mania
Did you know that, this is the true story of the first stock bubble?
For a bulb of such a tulip in 1620 they offered a thousand guilders, that's 856 grams of gold.
Read it: here and here.
The Dutch Tulip Mania
Did you know that, this is the true story of the first stock bubble?
For a bulb of such a tulip in 1620 they offered a thousand guilders, that's 856 grams of gold.
Read it here and here.
That sounds like the price of a bitcoin.)
Futures (in green) and options (in red) bulb price indices from 1635-1637
Futures (in green) and options (in red) bulb price indices from 1635-1637
Oooh. There is even a correlation))