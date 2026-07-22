Interesting and Humour - page 4837

New comment
 

to rule the world...


 

The most successful trader is a trader with Alzheimer's

bought $0.00001 cents worth of bitcoins in 2008 for $1,000 and forgot.

 
.
 
The movie Destroyer with Stallone and Snipes shows 2021 in the future)))
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The most successful trader is a trader with Alzheimer's

bought $0.00001 cents worth of bitcoins in 2008 for $1,000 and forgot.

Is this a call to a friend???))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
The movie Destroyer with Stallone and Snipes shows 2021 in the future.)

Duck, in the advanced West, it's pretty much as shown, minus a few minor inconsistencies

[Deleted]  

The Dutch Tulip Mania

Did you know that, this is the true story of the first stock bubble?


For a bulb of such a tulip in 1620 they offered a thousand guilders, that's 856 grams of gold.

Read it: here and here.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

The Dutch Tulip Mania

Did you know that, this is the true story of the first stock bubble?


For a bulb of such a tulip in 1620 they offered a thousand guilders, that's 856 grams of gold.

Read it here and here.

That sounds like the price of a bitcoin.)

[Deleted]  

Futures (in green) and options (in red) bulb price indices from 1635-1637

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Futures (in green) and options (in red) bulb price indices from 1635-1637

Oooh. There is even a correlation))

1...483048314832483348344835483648374838483948404841484248434844...4979
New comment