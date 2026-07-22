Interesting and Humour - page 1247
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nonsense
here's
<a target="_blank" href="/ru/forum/3457/">
It's just you,
it's the same for me:
Captured his death on his phone
Evgeny Titov, a resident of Lipetsk, filmed on his mobile phone how builders were breaking down the wall of an uninhabited building in the yard of a shop. But the bricks, which had fallen from a height of almost 10 metres, literally scattered in different directions at incredible speed when they hit the ground. Several of the shards struck the man directly. Panic immediately erupted. Eyewitnesses called for an ambulance, but it was later learned that this did not help.
http://youtu.be/Xuc12rKtOzw
+++++ 1,000,000 burst into tears ....
especially when the lady wipes her tears instead of her glasses ))))
Is this the case with everyone or is it just me ?
both sites are periodically unavailable, reasons may vary
In fact
We have all read fairy tales as children and firmly believe that the cunning red-haired beastie knows how to "open" a hedgehog to eat its tender belly. She simply rolls the hedgehog towards a pond and dumps it there. The hedgehog opens up, and the fox grabs it by its bare bones. But that only happens in fairy tales, %username%. In reality, the hedgehog's fate when confronted by a fox is far sadder. As children, foxes don't read fairy tales, so they're well aware of the prickly fox's scuba-diving abilities. The hedgehog swims and even dives perfectly, being able to hold his breath for as long as 3 minutes. So if he's in the water, the fox will never see him again. But evolution is evolution and natural selection is natural selection. Foxes have developed a different mechanism for "opening up" hedgehogs. They make a natural abuse of the ball of thorns. The fox rolls the hedgehog out into the open and pours urine on it until it opens to breathe. At this point, she grabs it, humiliated and pissed, and devours it.
In fact
We have all read fairy tales as children and firmly believe that the cunning red-haired beastie knows how to "open" a hedgehog to eat its tender belly. She simply rolls the hedgehog towards a pond and dumps it there. The hedgehog opens up, and the fox grabs it by its bare bones. But that only happens in fairy tales, %username%. In reality, the hedgehog's fate when confronted by a fox is far sadder. As children, foxes don't read fairy tales, so they're well aware of the prickly fox's scuba-diving abilities. The hedgehog swims and even dives perfectly, being able to hold his breath for as long as 3 minutes. So if he's in the water, the fox will never see him again. But evolution is evolution and natural selection is natural selection. Foxes have developed a different mechanism for "opening up" hedgehogs. They make a natural abuse of the ball of thorns. The fox rolls the hedgehog out into the open and pours urine on it until it opens to breathe. At this point, she grabs it, humiliated and pissed, and devours it.
In this version (with the urine pouring), it remains unclear why the fox would roll the hedgehog somewhere?
The relevant Duma committee for constitutional legislation and state building has backed an amendment to the permitted concentration of alcohol in a driver's blood. The figure is set at 0.16 or less milligrams per litre of exhaled air, or 0.35 or less grams per litre of blood. This is about the same level as was in force from 2008 to 2010.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/society/25/06/2013/863257.shtml