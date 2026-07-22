Interesting and Humour - page 1804

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Contender:

Where do scientists come from in St. Petersburg?
Roughly, below the plinth.
 
Yoschik:
Rude, below the plinth.

What's so rude?

Everyone knows that scientists in Britain.

 
Contender:

What's so rude about it?

Everyone knows that scientists in Britain.

Well, that's better, but there's a residue.
 

Oh, I get it!

It was the British scientists who did the experiment on the St Petersburg cats!

 
zfs:
What can I say about being at the feeding trough and not getting enough of it)))))))))))))))
 
[Deleted]  
 

Where is Rustam?

Where's Yanukovych?

 
Yoschik:

Where is Rustam?

Where's Yanukovych?

What about Yanukovych? We have not heard anything.
 
barabashkakvn:
What about Yanukovych? We have not heard anything.

and you don't know anything?

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