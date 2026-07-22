Interesting and Humour - page 1804
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Where do scientists come from in St. Petersburg?
Rude, below the plinth.
What's so rude?
Everyone knows that scientists in Britain.
What's so rude about it?
Everyone knows that scientists in Britain.
Oh, I get it!
It was the British scientists who did the experiment on the St Petersburg cats!
Where is Rustam?
Where's Yanukovych?
Where is Rustam?
Where's Yanukovych?
What about Yanukovych? We have not heard anything.
and you don't know anything?
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