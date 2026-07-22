Interesting and Humour - page 4016
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What you see in shops now is not food, it's chemicals that destroy your health faster than the body can regenerate itself. So do not compare the USSR with what has emerged in the wake of its collapse. How many of you went naked during the Soviet Union? None, so forget about the clothing shortage, we were clothed and shod. The country was one of the leaders in the field of arms and space. Not only did it have its own agriculture, but it fed half the world, the countries that wrote off their debts after the collapse.
With respect.
P.S. nutrition is one of the most important aspects of health.
You want to eat good food, no matter what, you do not need a union.
You want to be healthy and eat natural food, you go to the USSR.
Good afternoon.
what you see in the shops now is not food, it's chemicals that destroy your health faster than the body can regenerate itself. so do not compare the ussR with the present situation after its collapse. who of you has walked naked during the ussR? no one, so forget about the clothing shortage, we were clothed and well-shod. the country was one of the leaders in the weapons and space program. not just had its own agriculture, it fed half the world, the countries that wrote off their debts after the collapse.
With respect.
P.S. nutrition is one of the most important aspects of health.
You want to eat good food, no matter what, you do not need a union.
You want to be healthy and eat natural food, you go to the USSR.
Oh yes! Were dressed to the max:
Only the slippers here are out of shape, they only appeared in the 90s, they were imported from China.
===
And the food in the factory canteen... and the smell at the local grocery store.
...you want to be healthy and eat organic food...
Only two armies in the world have vegetarian rations - the US and Britain. So you draw the conclusions.
---
I got another question for you, you were talking about God... and then suddenly you're nostalgic for the soviet union. How's that? So you're not a true believer? Purely in the mainstream?
Jeans Tver, they were not jeans but a miserable wretch, they did not quote at all. But there wasn't even an abundance of them.
And the polish ones were sometimes thrown away, which were also rubbish.
but all the shoe shops were full of rubber solos)))
The Central Asian elders were sure to buy these galoshes when they came on excursions
Good afternoon.
What you see in shops now is not food, it's chemicals that destroy your health faster than the body can regenerate itself. So do not compare the USSR with the present situation. Who of you went naked during the Soviet Union? Nobody, so forget about the clothes shortage, we had uniforms and shoes. The country was one of the leaders in the field of arms and space. Not only did it have its own agriculture, but it fed half the world, the countries that wrote off their debts after the collapse.
With respect.
P.S. nutrition is one of the most important aspects of health.
You want to eat good food, no matter what, you do not need a union.
You want to be healthy and eat natural food, you go to the USSR.
The USSR used to buy grain from the West all the time, now we are the biggest exporter
And there's no natural left, only from your own cow in the countryside.
"Russian citizens, convinced that the US is our main enemy, are outraged that American actor Freeman thinks the same"
(с)
Why don't we stop talking about it? If you do, you'll start a thread, and there it is:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
For any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual squabbles and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
WHAT USED CAR DEALERS DON'T TELL YOU
- No need for repairs! ... No use.
- The previous owner was crazy about this car! ... He's still looking all over for it!
- One owner! tried unsuccessfully to sell it for 15 years.
- All drivers will give way to you... ...looking at your car and thinking you're a lunatic.
- Look, it just drives itself! ... I can understand that, without the parking brake!
- It comes with a free first aid kit and a fire extinguisher! ...to make up for the lack of a spare and a battery.
- A capacious glove compartment! ... partly compensates absence of a luggage compartment.
- Strong, comfortable, responsive, unpretentious brakes! ... that's you!
- You'll get so used to this car, you'll give it a name! ... which, for reasons of censorship, we won't mention here.
- With this car, you'll be happy! like all idiots!
- So take it! ...and get out of here fast!