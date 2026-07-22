Interesting and Humour - page 30
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mma
- Help! - shouts the tamer's wife, running out into the street. - A lion broke out of its cage and attacked my husband!
He'll tear him apart! $1.50 admission!
The drug squad needs a DJ on a permanent basis.
Mischek:
Nissan LEAF
Kinda cool. I wonder where the electricity for charging will come from? Most electricity so far comes from thermal power plants - same soot... Probably from Focusima 1.
They will probably be ridden by particularly ardent environmentalists.
How cool would that be? I wonder where the electricity for charging will come from? Most electricity so far comes from thermal power plants - same soot... Probably from Fokushima 1.
They will probably be ridden by the most fervent environmentalists.
Advertising. It's like this. "Buy on emotion."
Roughly, you'd have to compare the amount of crap per kW of mechanical propulsion, from an internal combustion engine and from a thermal power station-battery-electric motor.
If not roughly, it is probably necessary to take into account the amount of crap produced by combustion engines and thermal power plants, batteries and electric motors, and the utilization of it all.
Who would doubt that?