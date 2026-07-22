Interesting and Humour - page 1095
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ROSSIA Post, ahead of time to the customer
The post office is the post office...
Mail is mail...
ping 378691200 sec ))
Counted it, all right :)
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I also came up with them a slogan:
"We don't lose anything, we just take a long time to find it." (c) Russian Post.
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UPD:
Speaking of pings:
It's pretty cool, it's fascinating.)
Probably post it.
The fiancé didn't get any answers, he went straight out of the army in a tank.
We had something like this, marines were standing nearby, came from the training, angry, hungry, and there was nothing left for them in the canteen
Well, they didn't think long, they kicked everyone out of the canteen along with the officers and cleaned the canteen altogether (Lenvo Pechenga 1984)
"Nothing gets lost with us, we just take a long time to find it." (c) Russian Post.
No time for them. Reorganisation. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the transfer of FSUE Russian Post to the Ministry of Communications. "The decision should be formalized within three months". Plus two times that much to shake things up.
The Post will remain such a Post until the end of the year...
I found out today...
The letter from Riga to Moscow goes via Novorossiysk...
- Your husband needs absolute rest. Here is a sedative.
- When and how much to give it to your husband?
- You've got it wrong. This is for you.
About 500 tonnes of international mail have piled up at Moscow customs posts and airports and parcel recipients, mainly Russian buyers of goods from foreign online shops, should once again be patient, Russian Post has warned. Deutsche Post, Germany's largest postal operator, has already asked for the situation to be dealt with.
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2165866
I found out today...
The letter from Riga to Moscow goes via Novorossiysk...