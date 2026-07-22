Interesting and Humour - page 4971
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there's a panic in freelancing - how to withdraw money.
the response has never sounded more appropriate:
"like it, dislike it, bear with my beauty" !
I think oil and gas prices have been pegged to the rouble. And you say non-convertible currency.
My view is that the pound is linked to the ruble (or Russia) in the long term. They fluctuate in sync and react to non-national events/crises. Ruble on the pound, pound on the ruble.
Everything is interlinked there in general (the pound trades were opened just before the dollar on MOEX). Oil and gas, insofar as, and granny's
I do not know the reasons. Possibly total inter-investment
.
I don't know. I go to school after the factory. Every day except weekends.
I don't know. I go to school after the factory. Every day except weekends.
History of one city, where the factories stood, they built huge shopping malls.
1991 <-> 2022 Why factories? They sold gas and bought everything.
2022 -> what are the malls for? we close the malls and build factories.
Somehow)
Somehow)
Now every other person before the wedding is self-employed in programming and it. It would be better to give a house to the newlyweds.
Nowadays, every other person is self-employed in programming and it before getting married. You'd be better off giving a house to the newlyweds.
There's a blatant provocation there, and you believe it...
There's a blatant provocation there and you believe it...
it's humour, it's funny)))