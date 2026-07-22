Interesting and Humour - page 3594

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I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either

[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:

I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either

And who said that the implementation will be done through mql5?
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
And who said that the implementation will be done through mql5?
Logically, they will take any voice-controlling program and attach a clicker to it. Maybe it makes sense for developers to make such a feature built-in, and then the incompetent will start trading
[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:
Logically, they will take any voice-control system and attach a clicker to it. Maybe it makes sense for developers to make such a feature built-in, so the incompetent will start trading.
It can be done, but with the use of a DLL.
 
Server Muradasilov:

I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either

There are programs that recognize voice commands and execute some actions. It comes down to the command to be executed in the terminal.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
This can be done, but with the use of a DLL.
I see, that's an interesting trick.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
There seem to be programs that recognise voice commands and execute some actions. It comes down to having the command executed in the terminal.
Programmers don't get bored, they have no time to plough and plough. Interesting work! Always a moving thought!
 
Server Muradasilov:
Programmers don't get bored, they have no time to plough and plough. It's an interesting job! You are always on the move!
Maybe not. This is Bill Gates's rosy dream, but spectacular results are not very visible in the world, even with such intellectual power as he has.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Or maybe not. This is Bill Gates' rosy dream, but spectacular results are not very visible in the world, even with such intellectual power.
Billy is good, but I do not know where his donations go.) He's donated enough to cure half the world.
 
Server Muradasilov:
Billy is good, but I don't know where his donation money goes.) ♪ how much he's donated, half the world could be cured ♪
Medical professionals are very fond of money))
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