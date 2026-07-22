Interesting and Humour - page 3594
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I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either
I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either
And who said that the implementation will be done through mql5?
Logically, they will take any voice-control system and attach a clicker to it. Maybe it makes sense for developers to make such a feature built-in, so the incompetent will start trading.
I didn't know it was possible to implement voice commands on mt5 - and it's not a cheap job, either
This can be done, but with the use of a DLL.
There seem to be programs that recognise voice commands and execute some actions. It comes down to having the command executed in the terminal.
Programmers don't get bored, they have no time to plough and plough. It's an interesting job! You are always on the move!
Or maybe not. This is Bill Gates' rosy dream, but spectacular results are not very visible in the world, even with such intellectual power.
Billy is good, but I don't know where his donation money goes.) ♪ how much he's donated, half the world could be cured ♪