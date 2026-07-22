Interesting and Humour - page 2293
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The head of the US Treasury has warned of the possibility of a slowdown in the country's economic growth
"American businesses have the largest amount of financial resources in history. What we need now is for entrepreneurs, including those gathered here, to be proactive and invest in the future," the US Treasury chief stressed.
http://habrahabr.ru/post/226121/
New York declares war on high-frequency stock market trading
"The recommendations referred to by the attorney general essentially mean a radically new way to bring buyers and sellers together in a single market. It is called "frequent batch auctions" - term batch auctions.
The idea is that instead of trading shares continuously throughout the day, the trading day will be broken up into short, intermediate auctions that will take place, say, every second. Under such conditions, traders would not be able to see the price of each auction, while exchanges would collect all orders at the time of the auction and only execute those orders where the ask and bid (the buy and sell price) match. This will determine the fair price of the asset without any manipulation.These changes (if any) will put an end to the "arms race" that high-frequency trading companies have engaged in."
На мой взгляд, рост золота в направлении $1300-1320 за унцию следует использовать для продаж, а прибыль по лонгам фиксировать в этой области. Падение котировок платиноидов создает неплохую возможность для формирования длинных позиций. Рекомендация — покупать платину и палладий на снижении с первоначальными таргетами $1480-1490 и $840-850 за унцию.
Old news but useful :)
The Japanese have tested a silencer for chatterboxes
"Мы живём в двадцать первом веке, когда коммуникация является важнейшим средством разрешения конфликтов, — говорят Курихара и Цукада. — Однако, есть ещё много случаев, когда негативные аспекты речи становятся препятствием на пути мирного урегулирования, иногда нанося вред обществу".
The Japanese humorously suggest that the owner of a "speechjammer" should suppress at will the idle chatter of colleagues in the office or force a lecturer, whose overly long speech is causing boredom and fatigue in the audience.
Bolivian president calls for UN Security Council to be shut down >>>
Bolivian president calls for UN Security Council to be shut down >>>
He seems to have abused himself again: