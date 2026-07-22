Interesting and Humour - page 2293

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The head of the US Treasury has warned of the possibility of a slowdown in the country's economic growth

"American businesses have the largest amount of financial resources in history. What we need now is for entrepreneurs, including those gathered here, to be proactive and invest in the future," the US Treasury chief stressed.

Глава Минфина США предупредил о возможности замедления экономического роста в стране
Глава Минфина США предупредил о возможности замедления экономического роста в стране
  • 2014.06.09
  • www.banki.ru
Соединенные Штаты ждет перманентное замедление роста экономики, если не будет увеличен объем поступающих в нее частных инвестиций. Об этом предупредил министр финансов США Джейкоб Лью во время выступления в Экономическом клубе Нью-Йорка. Он указал, что средний рост ВВП в США после завершения Второй мировой войны равнялся примерно 3,4% в год...
 
 
Supercomputer that passed the Turing test turned out to be a bluff


http://habrahabr.ru/post/226121/

Суперкомпьютер, прошедший тест Тьюринга, оказался блефом
Суперкомпьютер, прошедший тест Тьюринга, оказался блефом
  • habrahabr.ru
Несколько дней назад на хабре был топик, в котором сообщалось о том, российская компьютерная программа впервые в истории смогла пройти тест Тьюринга: Программе, разработанной Владимиром Веселовым из России и украинцем Евгением Демченко удалось вчера убедить 33% судей в том, что она на самом деле — 13-летний одессит Евгений Густман, любитель...
 

New York declares war on high-frequency stock market trading

"The recommendations referred to by the attorney general essentially mean a radically new way to bring buyers and sellers together in a single market. It is called "frequent batch auctions" - term batch auctions.

The idea is that instead of trading shares continuously throughout the day, the trading day will be broken up into short, intermediate auctions that will take place, say, every second. Under such conditions, traders would not be able to see the price of each auction, while exchanges would collect all orders at the time of the auction and only execute those orders where the ask and bid (the buy and sell price) match. This will determine the fair price of the asset without any manipulation.

These changes (if any) will put an end to the "arms race" that high-frequency trading companies have engaged in."
В Нью-Йорке объявляют войну высокочастотной торговле на фондовом рынке
В Нью-Йорке объявляют войну высокочастотной торговле на фондовом рынке
  • 2014.06.09
  • Биржевой лидер
  • www.profi-forex.org
Пару дней назад Генеральный прокурор штата Нью-Йорк Эрик Шнайдерман объявил войну тем, кто занимается высокочастотной торговлей на фондовом рынке США. Он считает, что такой вид торговли создает “фундаментально несправедливые и потенциально незаконные ситуации на рынке, позволяющие избранным трейдерам получать преждевременный доступ к ключевой...
 
 
Prefer precious metals to conflict




На мой взгляд, рост золота в направлении $1300-1320 за унцию следует использовать для продаж, а прибыль по лонгам фиксировать в этой области. Падение котировок платиноидов создает неплохую возможность для формирования длинных позиций. Рекомендация — покупать платину и палладий на снижении с первоначальными таргетами  $1480-1490 и $840-850 за унцию.

Инвесткафе — Драгметаллы предпочитают конфликты
Инвесткафе — Драгметаллы предпочитают конфликты
  • 2014.06.14
  • investcafe.ru
Актуальны продажи золота на росте к $1300-1320 и покупки платины и палладия на снижении с первоначальными таргетами на $1480-1490 и $840-850 за унцию
 

Old news but useful :)

The Japanese have tested a silencer for chatterboxes





"Мы живём в двадцать первом веке, когда коммуникация является важнейшим средством разрешения конфликтов, — говорят Курихара и Цукада. — Однако, есть ещё много случаев, когда негативные аспекты речи становятся препятствием на пути мирного урегулирования, иногда нанося вред обществу".

The Japanese humorously suggest that the owner of a "speechjammer" should suppress at will the idle chatter of colleagues in the office or force a lecturer, whose overly long speech is causing boredom and fatigue in the audience.

Японцы испытали глушитель для болтунов
  • www.membrana.ru
Достаточно направить новое устройство на излишне болтливую жертву и нажать кнопку, как человек начинает путаться в словах, запинаться и вскоре вовсе прекращает говорить.Прибор под названием SpeechJammer («глушитель речи») создали Кадзутака Курихара (Kazutaka Kurihara) из национального института передовых науки и технологий (AIST) и Кодзи Цукада...
 

Bolivian president calls for UN Security Council to be shut down >>>

Президент Боливии призвал прекратить работу Совбеза ООН
Президент Боливии призвал прекратить работу Совбеза ООН
  • 2014.06.15
  • russian.rt.com
Громкие заявления Моралес сделал в боливийском городе Санта-Крус на открытии встречи «Группы 77+Китай», сообщает РИА Новости. «Требуются международные организации, которые будут способствовать развитию мира, уничтожению мировых иерархий, равенству государств. Поэтому Совет Безопасности должен исчезнуть», - сообщил Моралес с трибуны форума. По...
 
 
tol64:

Bolivian president calls for UN Security Council to be shut down >>>

He seems to have abused himself again:

Боливийцы просят легализовать коку | Новости | Вокруг Света
Боливийцы просят легализовать коку | Новости | Вокруг Света
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Президент Боливии Эво Моралес (Evo Morales) съел лист коки перед делегатами саммита ООН в Австрии. Таким образом Моралес хотел наглядно подтвердить свое заявление о том, что растение, которое служит сырьем для изготовления сильного наркотика, нельзя равнять с кокаином и оно должно быть легализовано для возделывания. Боливия занимает третье...
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