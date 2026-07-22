Interesting and Humour - page 2290
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VTB under the floor:
http://lenta.ru/articles/2014/06/06/vtbrepo/
Yandex.Autopoet.
Poems compiled from search queries.
http://autopoet.yandex.ru/poroshki/15/
Yandex.Autopoet.
Poems compiled from search queries.
http://autopoet.yandex.ru/poroshki/15/
Good :))
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the fiddler played in the autumn square
♪ and you go ahead and retake ♪
photo wallpaper in the interior
avito krasnodar region
portable battery
postal identifier
♪ while your anger is gone again ♪
what book to read
query caching
wall inlet valve
idea new urengoy
question time table
matiz clutch kit
at the time of schengen visas
types of reprise
louvre mona lisa
fiancée lomise
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fill in the form for passport
lady chatterley's lover
the teacher calls the kids names
children
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milking technique
polymers in aircraft construction
if a man is not in the mood
genital structure
Globally, the number of families with more than one million dollars has reached 16.3 million, up from 13.7 million in 2012, according to a report by The Boston Consulting Group.
The share of dollar millionaire families in the total world population is 1.1 per cent. The US has the most rich families with 7.1 million households, followed by China (2.4 million) and Japan (1.2 million). And while the increase in millionaires in the US and China is 1.1 and 0.9 million respectively, in Japan the figure has dropped from 1.5 million due to the depreciation of the yen against the dollar. The top ten list also includes Great Britain (513 thousand millionaire households), Switzerland (435 thousand), Germany (386 thousand), Canada (384 thousand), Taiwan (329 thousand), Italy (281 thousand) and France (274 thousand).
Qatar has the largest number of millionaires among the total population, at 17.5 percent. This is followed by Switzerland (12.7 percent), Singapore (10 percent), Hong Kong (9.6 percent) and Kuwait (9 percent).
In the list of countries where families with $100 million live, the US leads with 4,754 households, followed by the UK (1,044), China (983), Germany (881) and Russia (536).
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