Interesting and Humour - page 3713
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At first I thought it was a pale toadstool... But no, it doesn't look much like one.
They are mushrooms, after which one looks at the carpet and sees an unimaginably bright and realistic Pandora movie )))
Good morning!
It's nice to sit by the tree at dawn with a fishing rod.
Good morning!
It's nice to sit by a tree in the dawn with a fishing rod.
What's so great about it? You can't keep up with the mosquitoes, you're all choked up because the fire's out and you're too lazy to go and get some wood.
Why the hell did I go on that fishing trip? I could have slept at home, but no, I wanted to feel it.)
- Can women be trusted?
- We can. Let them believe.
------------------
Good morning
- Can women be trusted?
- You can. Let them believe.
------------------
Good morning
It's never a good morning :)))
Someone was eaten by mosquitoes near a tree, someone was woken up by a cat saying "stop sleeping, let's eat". And no one, no one brings coffee to the cradle... Where is the good one?
It's never a good morning :)))
Somebody got eaten by mosquitoes near a tree, somebody was awakened by a cat with the words "stop snoozing, let's eat". And no one, no one brings coffee to the cradle... Where is the good one?
Then you should have had a dog, not a cat. ))))
If we reason logically, (as Petyka with Vasily Ivanovich) then it turns out that the dog can be taught to bring coffee. After all, he brings slippers after certain training...
Good afternoon.
I recommend watching the cartoon with a good production:
[A week for you to watch in person from Putin]
;0((
Good afternoon.
I recommend watching the cartoon with a good production:
[A week for you to watch in person from Putin]
;0((
You should have a dog then, not a cat. ))))
If you reason logically, (as Petka with Vasily Ivanovich) then it turns out that the dog can learn to bring coffee. After all, he brings slippers after certain training...
I prefer a cat, I've seen it myself - a cat that goes to the toilet by itself and is trained to flush it - and it's no joke!
I am sitting in the guesthouse of a friend, with no one else in the flat, and suddenly the toilet is flushed.
I just stunned and I started to move all the hair on my body, I asked Vadim in a quiet voice - what was it?
Vadim says calmly, the cat goes to the toilet and continues talking as if nothing had happened.
I think it's better than a cat, I've personally seen a cat that goes to the toilet by itself and is trained to flush it - and it's no joke!
I was visiting a friend, no one else was in the flat, and suddenly the toilet was flushed.
I was just stunned and I started to move all the hair on my body, I asked Vadim in a quiet voice: what was it?
Vadim says quietly that the cat went to the toilet and continues to talk as if nothing had happened.