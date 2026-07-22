Interesting and Humour - page 1813

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There will be a lot of events these days.

[Deleted]  
http://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2013/12/01/n_5784289.shtml
Начальник киевской милиции подал в отставку
Начальник киевской милиции подал в отставку
  • www.gazeta.ru
Глава киевской милиции Валерий Коряк, отдавший приказ о направлении «Беркута» на разгон Евромайдана, подал рапорт об отставке, сообщает агентство УНН со ссылкой на источник в МВД.
[Deleted]  
They are out of their fucking minds. Already the vice-presidents of the European parliament are speaking at rallies.
 
alexx_v:

There will be a lot of events these days.

Behind the scenes you can hear the Ukrainian speech of an instructor with a Western accent, apparently "Maidan defenders" are getting ready.

I have the feeling that all these events are happening because I wrote about them this week :)

Dip me in the vodka bucket.

Shit, I've got to stop writing.

 
alexx_v:
They are out of their fucking minds. Already the vice-presidents of the European Parliament are speaking at rallies.

So what's so surprising? He's talking to those who will have the power.

I'm telling you, not only has the current government been reduced to zero by the Maidan, but the PR members themselves are fleeing like cockroaches.

 
 

In the Kiev city council, all the windows on the ground floors and doors were smashed, and the door to the Kiev authorities' building was open.

At the same time, protesters near the Kiev city council caught two young men in possession of a so-called Molotov cocktail. The incendiary mixture was spilled on the pavements. A switchblade was seized from one of the detainees. He refuses to say who told him to come to the rally with this mixture and only says that he is "Ukrainian".

No uniformed police are visible along Khreshchatyk. A certain number of law enforcement officers are only near the Lenin monument.

There are a lot of people, people flock to Kreshchatik from various adjacent streets.

The beginning of the column is on Maidan, people fill the whole Kreshchatik, its end on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard is not even visible.

 
Masked gunmen try to storm the presidential administration with a bulldozer.
 
alexx_v:
Everything is going to be fine.
Right
 
Protesters walk around the city hall. Yuriy Zbitnev at KMDA said the people have a right to be inside. And they will warm themselves there and possibly set up tents. "We are not vandals, except for the column hall and the corridors to the toilet, we are not going to go".
At KMDA, people are organising themselves and setting up people's guards so that everyone respects the laws of Ukraine and doesn't behave like vandals.
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