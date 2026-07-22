Interesting and Humour - page 1813
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There will be a lot of events these days.
There will be a lot of events these days.
Behind the scenes you can hear the Ukrainian speech of an instructor with a Western accent, apparently "Maidan defenders" are getting ready.
I have the feeling that all these events are happening because I wrote about them this week :)
Dip me in the vodka bucket.
Shit, I've got to stop writing.
They are out of their fucking minds. Already the vice-presidents of the European Parliament are speaking at rallies.
So what's so surprising? He's talking to those who will have the power.
I'm telling you, not only has the current government been reduced to zero by the Maidan, but the PR members themselves are fleeing like cockroaches.
In the Kiev city council, all the windows on the ground floors and doors were smashed, and the door to the Kiev authorities' building was open.
At the same time, protesters near the Kiev city council caught two young men in possession of a so-called Molotov cocktail. The incendiary mixture was spilled on the pavements. A switchblade was seized from one of the detainees. He refuses to say who told him to come to the rally with this mixture and only says that he is "Ukrainian".
No uniformed police are visible along Khreshchatyk. A certain number of law enforcement officers are only near the Lenin monument.
There are a lot of people, people flock to Kreshchatik from various adjacent streets.
The beginning of the column is on Maidan, people fill the whole Kreshchatik, its end on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard is not even visible.
Everything is going to be fine.
At KMDA, people are organising themselves and setting up people's guards so that everyone respects the laws of Ukraine and doesn't behave like vandals.