Don't Wait Until 2026 We are approaching the end of the year. This is the time when most traders promise themselves: "Next year, I'll be consistent." But consistency doesn't come from willpower. It comes from having the right tools...
Most manual traders don’t need “more signals”. They need a fast, structured way to validate their own idea before pressing the button. That’s why I released DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4...
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 🌐 TRADE WARS & TARIFFS — HOW POLITICS DISTORT CURRENCY VALUE ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 💡 THE CORE IDEA Currencies don’t move only because of economics. They also move because of policy conflict...
If you run an EA and your results don’t match what you expected, here’s the uncomfortable truth: It’s often not the EA. It’s your execution...
GENERAL DESCRIPTION Ultra Risk is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance speculation. As its name and advertising indicate, it is a high-risk tool focused on aggressive capital growth. Its investment philosophy is based on avoiding chasing prices at intermediate levels...
🚀 New EA Launch | Titanium Flux EA (XAUUSD | H1) Titanium Flux EA is a newly released automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) , built on support & resistance structure combined with impulse-based confirmation logic and strict risk control...
📡 LIVE SIGNAL RESULTS | Equity Paragon EA (XAUUSD | H1) The screenshot above shows real-time performance taken directly from the MQL5 Live Signal page. The signal operates with 100% algo trading , and all statistics are fully transparent...
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier – Symbol Mapping & Broker Compatibility One of the biggest challenges in trade copying is broker incompatibility. Different brokers often use different symbol names, suffixes, or prefixes, which can prevent trades from being copied correctly...
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions...
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 🔐 FINANCIAL OPENNESS & CAPITAL CONTROLS — WHEN MONEY IS FREE… OR TRAPPED ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 💡 THE CORE IDEA Currencies don’t just move because of growth or rates. They move because of how free money is to enter or leave a country...
What it is This is a browser extension that hides posts from specific users on the MQL5 forum. Once installed, you can add usernames you want to block, and their posts won’t appear when you browse threads on any language version of the forum. GitHub repository https://github...
Hello traders, On today’s session, i traded GOLD using Supply Demand EA ProBot . From the input parameters, the 3rd Timeframe Above option was enabled. From the trading panel i had enabled SuperNarrow, Narrow and Medium zones. I usually avoid trading on Wide zones...
Backtests are Theory. Certificates are Reality. Backtests are Theory. Certificates are Reality. How I Passed the FTMO Verification using AI (Not Grids). Anyone can optimize a robot to look perfect on a backtest. You can curve-fit history until it shows a billion dollars in profit...
As the final week of 2025 opens, global financial markets brace for a series of high-impact economic data releases. While many participants may be winding down for the holidays, several calendar events carry substantial volatility potential—especially those tied to U.S...
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Detailed Configuration Guide This guide details every configurable input in the EchoTrade Expert Advisor (EA). Use this to fine-tune how the backtester interprets and executes the signals generated by the Data Generator app...
Introduction: The Illusion of “Perfect” Gold Expert Advisors Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most traded instruments in retail forex and CFD markets...
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Installation & User Guide 1. Package Contents Your download includes: EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester (Data Generator).exe (Application) EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 (Expert Advisor for MT4) 2...
How to get rid of unprofitable positions in the grid by covering them with profitable positions? For example, we have a grid consisting of Buy positions: We see that the trend is downward, and the likelihood of the price reversing upward is low...
The essence of the problem There are a huge number of trend indicators, but unfortunately, most of them are just pretty pictures. Such indicators are incapable of giving a trader a statistical advantage over the market; instead, they will add chaos and losses to their trading...
The best traders are not the smartest; they are the most disciplined Disciplined risk management and structured trade planning remain critical and a decisive break above resistance or below support will likely define the next meaningful move in gold...
