Interesting and Humour - page 2515
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Unique footage of the real Americans landing on the moon, unedited
A grown man, but still believe in fairy tales?
In the XXI century the mention of the words "without editing" in vain is used only when passing the medical examinations at the military enlistment office in order to get out of the barracks.
Happy holidays.
At the request of copyright holders, music on the service can only be listened to by users
from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Why this idiocy?!?
At the request of the copyright holders, music on the service can only be listened to by users
from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Why this idiocy?!?
It's quite common practice because of the various legal requirements for ownership.
From the comments:
- I wonder if this worm "knows" it's a computer simulation? :)
- Even we don't know if we're a computer simulation.
- Come on, we don't know. It's elementary deduced from existing perceptions of surrounding reality ;)