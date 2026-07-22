Interesting and Humour - page 3964
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Hi
And people are happy!
This is how you can make your own workplace:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAvLmpeQqIU
This is how you can make your own workplace:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAvLmpeQqIU
The beginning of the end, the bit
The beginning of the end, the bitcoin
Buy on the pullback? =)
Buying on a kickback? =)
If the beginning of the end, sell on a pullback.
It depends on whether you want to profit or lose
Usually, when this kind of information is released to the masses, it is the other way round.