Interesting and Humour - page 3964

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Hi


 
 

And people are happy!




 

This is how you can make your own workplace:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAvLmpeQqIU

 
Sergey Novokhatskiy:

This is how you can make your own workplace:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAvLmpeQqIU

It's perfect for playing games
 

The beginning of the end, the bit

Крупнейшие мировые банки намерены запустить новую криптовалюту в 2018 году
Крупнейшие мировые банки намерены запустить новую криптовалюту в 2018 году
  • bankir.ru
Крупнейшие мировые банки намерены запустить новую криптовалюту в 2018 году, пишет Financial Times. Банки Barclays, Credit Suisse, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC, MUFG и State Street присоединились к совместному проекту швейцарского UBS и Clearmatics Technologies, который занимается созданием цифровой системы наличных денег, передает...
 
Server Muradasilov:

The beginning of the end, the bitcoin

Buy on the pullback? =)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Buying on a kickback? =)


If the beginning of the end, sell on a pullback.

 
Alexandr Murzin: If it's the beginning of the end, we sell on a pullback.
It depends on whether you want to take a profit or a loss
 
STARIJ:
It depends on whether you want to profit or lose

Usually, when this kind of information is released to the masses, it is the other way round.

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