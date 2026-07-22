Interesting and Humour - page 1189

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My father-in-law, Arsenty Vasilyevich Dudkin, spent the whole war driving a lorry (he spent the rest of his life as a chauffeur in a bakery, delivering bread). Every time he passed by the tank school in Kazan by bus, he jumped up and shouted: "Glory to the Soviet tankers!" He was shell-shocked...
 
My grandfather, the North Sea Fleet, was not in combat, he was escorting ships.
 
 

Poet Yevgeny Dolmatovsky with a bust of Hitler, 2 May 1945, Berlin. Photo: Yevgeny Khaldei.

 
newdigital:

Poet Yevgeny Dolmatovsky with a bust of Hitler, 2 May 1945, Berlin. Photo: Yevgeny Khaldei.

A bust is above the navel, but here it's just the head.)

ZS: poor Yorick.)

 
 
 
 
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