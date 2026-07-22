Interesting and Humour - page 1189
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Poet Yevgeny Dolmatovsky with a bust of Hitler, 2 May 1945, Berlin. Photo: Yevgeny Khaldei.
Poet Yevgeny Dolmatovsky with a bust of Hitler, 2 May 1945, Berlin. Photo: Yevgeny Khaldei.
A bust is above the navel, but here it's just the head.)
ZS: poor Yorick.)