Interesting and Humour - page 2752

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Karputov Vladimir:
Wired ISP is not always a static IP. One can get banned by Google with static IP only if one tries very hard (e.g. virus spamming).

I have a dynamic IP and no problems with google. There have been a couple of times when my cookies got old, but I got into Firefox's settings and logged in again after removing my password. Otherwise, no problem.

So the problem is probably something else?

 
Yury Reshetov:

I have a dynamic IP and no problems with google. There were a couple of times when my cookies got old, but I got into Firefox settings, took out my password and logged in again. But it's no problem.

So it's probably a problem with something else?

Do you have dynamic from your cable provider or "over-the-air" (3G, EDGE)?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Do you have dynamic from a cable provider or "over-the-air" (3G, EDGE)?

ADSL since 2007 with dynamic IP.

Air is already wireless.

 
Yury Reshetov:

ADSL since 2007 with dynamic IP.

Air is already wireless.

I can't tell you how the dynamic address capacity of cable and wireless ISPs differs, but it's been seen many times that it's the wireless access that gets the search bans. Apparently, wireless users are either more hooligan or less tamper-proof, and there is hidden search traffic going through them.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
I cannot tell you how the capacity of dynamic addresses of cable and wireless providers differs ...
The capacity depends on the class of the network.
Классы IP-адресов и правила их применения
  • edu.dvgups.ru
Для обеспечения гибкости в присвоении адресов компьютерным сетям разработчики определили, что адресное пространство протокола IP должно быть разделено на три основных различных класса — А, В и С. Каждый из этих основ­ных классов фиксирует границу между сетевым префиксом и номером хоста в различных точках 32-разрядного адресного пространства. На...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Kildare, Ireland
A racehorse in the Irish Equine Aqua Centre pond on 13 September.


Smoking horse, you can tell by the decay on his teeth =)
 
Ramiz Mavludov:
A smoking horse, you can tell right away by the decay on her teeth =)
She's also a drinker. You can tell right away by the booze.
[Deleted]  

Я видел, как снимают Google Street View (а Google видел меня)
Я видел, как снимают Google Street View (а Google видел меня)
  • www.computerra.ru
О том, что в Google снимали панорамы Москвы и Санкт-Петербурга, все узнали только сейчас. Но я догадывался об этом куда раньше! Мало того, у меня на руках всё это время было почти что доказательство: 18 июня 2011 года я встретил автомобиль без каких-либо характерных опознавательных знаков с панорамной камерой на крыше.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

They're shooting ponoramas. )))

https://www.google.com/maps/@40.3403876,-3.718023,3a,24.1y,246.07h,70.19t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sl60rTQz5vr_vy9O34ZQhnA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=it-IT

If onlyGoogle had all such panoramas.
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