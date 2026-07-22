Interesting and Humour - page 2752
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Wired ISP is not always a static IP. One can get banned by Google with static IP only if one tries very hard (e.g. virus spamming).
I have a dynamic IP and no problems with google. There have been a couple of times when my cookies got old, but I got into Firefox's settings and logged in again after removing my password. Otherwise, no problem.
So the problem is probably something else?
I have a dynamic IP and no problems with google. There were a couple of times when my cookies got old, but I got into Firefox settings, took out my password and logged in again. But it's no problem.
So it's probably a problem with something else?
Do you have dynamic from a cable provider or "over-the-air" (3G, EDGE)?
ADSL since 2007 with dynamic IP.
Air is already wireless.
ADSL since 2007 with dynamic IP.
Air is already wireless.
I cannot tell you how the capacity of dynamic addresses of cable and wireless providers differs ...
Kildare, Ireland
A racehorse in the Irish Equine Aqua Centre pond on 13 September.
A smoking horse, you can tell right away by the decay on her teeth =)
They're shooting ponoramas. )))
https://www.google.com/maps/@40.3403876,-3.718023,3a,24.1y,246.07h,70.19t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sl60rTQz5vr_vy9O34ZQhnA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=it-IT
They're shooting ponoramas. )))
https://www.google.com/maps/@40.3403876,-3.718023,3a,24.1y,246.07h,70.19t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sl60rTQz5vr_vy9O34ZQhnA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=it-IT