Interesting and Humour - page 3669
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It's +2 outside and it's snowing wet. So much for spring.
I'm looking forward to some sunshine.
It's +2 outside and it's snowing wet. So much for spring.
And we're looking forward to some sunshine.
Vladimir, what a region.
No sunshine, but it's lovely, the grass is green and the bees are buzzing.
The Black Earth.
It's funny, but it's been done before.
and this list is made by a woman!!!
which means that all the marketing and PR people have to put the message in women's ears...
the man is a doer - he's the plug in the woman's car.
it's just a mechanism to fulfill her desires.
...run: If you run, they will catch up with you...
...
Hero of the Day -Theresa May
And this is the young English sprout who will live on after Brexit.
A beaver stole a herd of young cows