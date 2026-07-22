Interesting and Humour - page 3669

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Vladimir Karputov:

It's +2 outside and it's snowing wet. So much for spring.

I'm looking forward to some sunshine.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It's +2 outside and it's snowing wet. So much for spring.

And we're looking forward to some sunshine.


Vladimir, what a region.

No sunshine, but it's lovely, the grass is green and the bees are buzzing.

The Black Earth.

 
 
HBT29:

It's funny, but it's been done before.
 
HBT29:

and this list is made by a woman!!!

which means that all the marketing and PR people have to put the message in women's ears...

the man is a doer - he's the plug in the woman's car.

it's just a mechanism to fulfill her desires.

 
Goose:
...run: If you run, they will catch up with you...
Goose:
...
Is this interesting or humorous?
 
 

Hero of the Day -Theresa May

Hero of the Day - Theresa May


And this is the young English sprout who will live on after Brexit.


 
 

A beaver stole a herd of young cows


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