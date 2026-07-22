Interesting and Humour - page 987

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Mischek:

What's this got to do with the theme, it's just beautiful, Rzhev's

Old cars are nice too, but no reaction))

Bears, the theme is solved. beautiful. :)
 
sergeev:
Mishek, the subject has been covered. :)
All right. :)
 
Komarooow! Let's swap the hell out of them. It's a messhttp://www.fontanka.ru/2013/03/09/036/
 
 
Mischek:
A mosquito! Let's swap the hell out. What a messhttp://www.fontanka.ru/2013/03/09/036/

Hey, I called you...

Look!

 
moskitman:

Hey, I called you...

Look!

I cry and bite my elbows
 
Mischek: pictures from the exhibition
Taki's '60s and '70s aesthetic is unmistakable.
 
 
Karlson:
High tech 1956. :)
 

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