Interesting and Humour - page 987
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What's this got to do with the theme, it's just beautiful, Rzhev's
Old cars are nice too, but no reaction))
Mishek, the subject has been covered. :)
A mosquito! Let's swap the hell out. What a messhttp://www.fontanka.ru/2013/03/09/036/
Hey, I called you...
Look!
Hey, I called you...
Look!