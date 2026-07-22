Interesting and Humour - page 1462

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Mischek:
not a joint at all )))

Quite a bit, that played a big plus. )) Very often extremes can lead to interesting ideas. He was saying that everything has to be either perfect (both outside and inside) or it's crap. A binary way of looking at things. )))

 
zfs:

Sobyanin's Moscow... Positively)

It is beautiful, it is great. And it is immediately clear where all the money from the raw materials appendages of Russia will go - from those territories, regions and provinces that are outside the MKAD. After all, Moscow is a huge bloodsucker mite on the body of the country.

Today I heard an interesting opinion of ordinary working people, those whom Muscovy considers to be its working cattle, at the expense of whose labour it thrives:

"How to save Russia? Easy: one small hydrogen bomb in the middle of the MKAD.

 

Their mores ...

====

Bailiffs today arrested a cat for debts (in Kuzbass) - says the RIA Novosti news agency.

The cat's name is Seryoga (like me) ... Here is a picture of him:


 
Former Nokia employees are going to revive the brand and produce normal phones.

It will be called Newquia (they've picked up the naming rules from their Chinese comrades)

(с)

 
newdigital:

Their mores ...

====

Bailiffs today arrested a cat for debts (in Kuzbass) - says the RIA Novosti news agency.

The cat's name is Seryoga (like me) ... Here is a picture of him:

Morons ... Land of the unscared idiots (c) "Genius"
 
artmedia70:

It is beautiful, it is great. And it is immediately clear where all the money from the raw materials appendages of Russia will go - from those territories, regions and provinces that are outside the MKAD. After all, Moscow is a huge bloodsucking mite on the body of the country.

Today I heard an interesting opinion of ordinary working people, those whom Muscovy considers to be its working cattle, at the expense of whose labour it thrives:

"How to save Russia? Easy: one small hydrogen bomb in the middle of the MKAD.

Well done with the gaps, credit where credit is due.
 
artmedia70:
Morons... Land of the Fearless Idiots (c) "Genius"

"Land of the unscared idiots". It's a good time to be frightened. (c) I. Ilf (copied, they say, from Prishvin :) )

 
Anion:
Good glimpse of the gaps, credit.
Must be a Muscovite? About 70 per cent of Russians live and feel the "gaps" first hand, but in the family budget. The pension is 8,000 (if one pensioner lives alone), the average wage in the city is 15 to 20 thousand rubles per month. The rent is 6400r. a month, electricity 400r. a month. One trip to the shop = -700 - 1200r., And the children to feed / learn / dress. Can you do the math? Now do the math in Moscow... Muscovites come here every year and wonder how we manage to survive here... Food/clothes are one and a half or two times higher than in Moscow, and wages are three or four times lower... 2/3 of the city budget goes to Moscow. Credit where credit is due, my dear.
 
i_logic:
Former Nokia employees are going to revive the brand and produce normal phones.

It will be called Newquia (they got the naming rules from the Chinese comrades)

(с)

They missed a lot with the name... They won't take off.
 
Silent:
They missed the name by a wide margin... they won't take off.
Yeah, it reeks of Chinese...
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