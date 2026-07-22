Interesting and Humour - page 1462
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not a joint at all )))
Quite a bit, that played a big plus. )) Very often extremes can lead to interesting ideas. He was saying that everything has to be either perfect (both outside and inside) or it's crap. A binary way of looking at things. )))
Sobyanin's Moscow... Positively)
It is beautiful, it is great. And it is immediately clear where all the money from the raw materials appendages of Russia will go - from those territories, regions and provinces that are outside the MKAD. After all, Moscow is a huge bloodsucker mite on the body of the country.
Today I heard an interesting opinion of ordinary working people, those whom Muscovy considers to be its working cattle, at the expense of whose labour it thrives:
"How to save Russia? Easy: one small hydrogen bomb in the middle of the MKAD.
Their mores ...
====
Bailiffs today arrested a cat for debts (in Kuzbass) - says the RIA Novosti news agency.
The cat's name is Seryoga (like me) ... Here is a picture of him:
It will be called Newquia (they've picked up the naming rules from their Chinese comrades)
(с)
Their mores ...
====
Bailiffs today arrested a cat for debts (in Kuzbass) - says the RIA Novosti news agency.
The cat's name is Seryoga (like me) ... Here is a picture of him:
It is beautiful, it is great. And it is immediately clear where all the money from the raw materials appendages of Russia will go - from those territories, regions and provinces that are outside the MKAD. After all, Moscow is a huge bloodsucking mite on the body of the country.
Today I heard an interesting opinion of ordinary working people, those whom Muscovy considers to be its working cattle, at the expense of whose labour it thrives:
"How to save Russia? Easy: one small hydrogen bomb in the middle of the MKAD.
Morons... Land of the Fearless Idiots (c) "Genius"
"Land of the unscared idiots". It's a good time to be frightened. (c) I. Ilf (copied, they say, from Prishvin :) )
Good glimpse of the gaps, credit.
Former Nokia employees are going to revive the brand and produce normal phones.
It will be called Newquia (they got the naming rules from the Chinese comrades)
(с)
They missed the name by a wide margin... they won't take off.