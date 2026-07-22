Interesting and Humour - page 2188

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[Deleted]  
1
 
Mark Bernays
My friend's song
1964


 

Lemurs of Madagascar - this is their usual sunbathing pose



 
 
Fleder:
What language is it from?!
From Wikipedia
Mamihlapinatapai — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Mamihlapinatapai (иногда пишут mamihlapinatapei, обычно читается как мамихлапинатапай) — слово из яганского языка племени яганов (Огненная Земля), указано в книге рекордов Гиннесса в качестве «наиболее ёмкого слова» и считается одним из самых трудных для перевода слов. Оно означает «Взгляд между двумя людьми, в котором выражается желание...
[Deleted]  
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Finnogenerator - translates first and last names into Finnish
Финногенератор
Финногенератор
  • www.visitfinland.com
Финляндия - это страна, основы культуры которой кроются в близости к природе и уважении к древним традициям. Поэтому у финнов даже имена и фамилии часто происходят от названий деревьев, животных и персонажей древних...
 
newdigital:
Finnogenerator - translates first and last names into Finnish

The lot has been cast. Your name is now:
Väinämö Marjala
Väinämö - A character from the epos Kalevala, a poet and a sage
Marjala - The Berry Garden

This is my name

 
newdigital:
Finnogenerator - translates first and last names into Finnish

Your name is Ohto Marjala
Ohto - Bear, forest master
Marjala - berry orchard

You and I are namesakes. And you're Mishek's namesake, I think.

 

And that would be my name:

Sampo Helle

Sampo - The magic mill that gives wealth in the Kalevala epic

Helle - Heat

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