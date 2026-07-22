Interesting and Humour - page 2188
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My friend's song
1964
Lemurs of Madagascar - this is their usual sunbathing pose
What language is it from?!
Finnogenerator - translates first and last names into Finnish
The lot has been cast. Your name is now:
Väinämö Marjala
Väinämö - A character from the epos Kalevala, a poet and a sage
Marjala - The Berry Garden
This is my name
Finnogenerator - translates first and last names into Finnish
Your name is Ohto Marjala
Ohto - Bear, forest master
Marjala - berry orchard
You and I are namesakes. And you're Mishek's namesake, I think.
And that would be my name:
Sampo Helle
Sampo - The magic mill that gives wealth in the Kalevala epic
Helle - Heat