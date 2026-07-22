Interesting and Humour - page 4919
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5ъ
Pretty funny to test a multi timeframe indicator on 2 brokers and then find the terminal weighing 20GB)
It's even more amusing to run an opt on minutes on a custom character in a few years and marvel that the synthetic ticks have taken up almost the entire drive...
Everyone talks about some levels, where did they find them Pure coincidence.
For the first time ...
There is a group of psychologists, psychotherapists etc on facebook), and this is how they joke (post above and this post).
You have pronounced homesickness, increased anxiety, latent depression, chronic fatigue. I would recommend you see a bartender.
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Group here (there are some serious posts there too, by the way), but there are no new posts anymore (I think because of the swear word in the group name, so to speak - facebook cleanup)
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There is a group of psychologists, psychotherapists, etc.) on facebook, and this is how they joke (post above and this post).
And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now expecting success)
And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now a success waiting to happen)
I hope they (Facebookers) fall to meta-hell 😉
And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now a success waiting to happen)
So how users will now ask questions ("I installed your Meta and I have a question ...") is their problem.