Interesting and Humour - page 4919

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Quite amusing to test a multi-timeframe indicator on 2 brokers and then find the terminal weighing 20GB)
 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:
Pretty funny to test a multi timeframe indicator on 2 brokers and then find the terminal weighing 20GB)

It's even more amusing to run an opt on minutes on a custom character in a few years and marvel that the synthetic ticks have taken up almost the entire drive...

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Everyone talks about some levels, where did they find them Pure coincidence.


 

For the first time ...

For the first time ...

 

There is a group of psychologists, psychotherapists etc on facebook), and this is how they joke (post above and this post).

 
Sleep will not save you if your soul is tired.
(c) Arabic proverb


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You have pronounced homesickness, increased anxiety, latent depression, chronic fatigue. I would recommend you see a bartender.

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Group here (there are some serious posts there too, by the way), but there are no new posts anymore (I think because of the swear word in the group name, so to speak - facebook cleanup)

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Sergey Golubev #:

There is a group of psychologists, psychotherapists, etc.) on facebook, and this is how they joke (post above and this post).

And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now expecting success)


 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now a success waiting to happen)


I hope they (Facebookers) fall to meta-hell 😉

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

And a group of marketers. MetaTrader is now a success waiting to happen)


By the way, the word "Meta" is a common, but slang name for Metatrader in the English-language segment of not only the forum, but also in general (facebook, and so on).
So how users will now ask questions ("I installed your Meta and I have a question ...") is their problem.
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