Interesting and Humour - page 2558
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I'm having a celebration today:
I'm having a celebration today:
I'm having a celebration today:
I'm having a celebration today:
It's a holiday.
It's a holiday here - we have spring-like weather in Koenig ... Men with drunken faces walking around sober with flowers(like to give flowers) ... Couples walk around happy ...
Anyway, it's a holiday.
It's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a self-loving half-naked African-American man?
Either I don't understand something, or the world has changed...
By the way, I wouldn't look at a glamorous chick either. It's gross. And glamorous men (sorry, boys) are gross.
That's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a narcissistic African-American?
Either I don't understand something, or the world has changed...
By the way, I wouldn't look at glamorous chicks either - gross.
I'm a sucker for music... here's a variation from this year (2015) :
By the way, if there was a Mishek, I'd post the toilets. By the way, the Dutch have made such good toilets, it's all nanotechnology ... ...and they're marketing them as "Poo Pee in a new way".
I get off on the music ... Here's a variation from this year (2015) :
Wo... much more enjoyable. Both for the ear and the eye ;)
I think his spirit is always around. That's who's rattling the chains at night, don't you think? I think it's the evil ubiquitous spirit of Mishek.)
That's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a self-loving half-naked African-American man?
Either I don't understand something or the world has changed...
By the way, I wouldn't look at glamorous chicks either. It's gross. And glamorous men (sorry, boys) are gross.
Our half-nudes are the half-nudes of the world!
And no one will ever outshine our half-naked half-naked ones!
And rightly so! We don't need other people's half-naked African-Americans! We don't have our own!
Our half-nudes are the half-nudes of the world!
And no one will ever outdo our half-nakedness by half-nakedness!
This is a provocative throw-in ;) From a completely different plane.
One thing - a glamorous faggot boy from show business, quite another thing - a normal, quite sane man (not necessarily the president of any country)