Interesting and Humour - page 2558

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I'm having a celebration today:

 
barabashkakvn:

I'm having a celebration today:

Congratulations, all the best!
 
barabashkakvn:

I'm having a celebration today:

Congratulations from me too, with best wishes!
 
 
barabashkakvn:

I'm having a celebration today:

It's a holiday here - we have spring-like weather in König ... Men with drunken faces walk around sober with flowers(as a gift) ... couples walk around happy ...

It's a holiday.


 
newdigital:
It's a holiday here - we have spring-like weather in Koenig ... Men with drunken faces walking around sober with flowers(like to give flowers) ... Couples walk around happy ...

Anyway, it's a holiday.


It's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a self-loving half-naked African-American man?

Either I don't understand something, or the world has changed...

By the way, I wouldn't look at a glamorous chick either. It's gross. And glamorous men (sorry, boys) are gross.

 
artmedia70:

That's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a narcissistic African-American?

Either I don't understand something, or the world has changed...

By the way, I wouldn't look at glamorous chicks either - gross.

I'm a sucker for music... here's a variation from this year (2015) :


By the way, if there was a Mishek, I'd post the toilets. By the way, the Dutch have made such good toilets, it's all nanotechnology ... ...and they're marketing them as "Poo Pee in a new way".
 
newdigital:

I get off on the music ... Here's a variation from this year (2015) :

Wo... much more enjoyable. Both for the ear and the eye ;)

By the way, if there was a Mishek, I would have posted toilet bowls. By the way, the Dutch have made such good toilets that it's all nanotechnology ... they're touting them as "Poo Pee in a new way".

I think his spirit is always around. That's who's rattling the chains at night, don't you think? I think it's the evil ubiquitous spirit of Mishek.)

 
artmedia70:

That's disgusting. Why would we men want to look at a self-loving half-naked African-American man?

Either I don't understand something or the world has changed...

By the way, I wouldn't look at glamorous chicks either. It's gross. And glamorous men (sorry, boys) are gross.

And rightly so! We don't need other people's half-naked African-Americans! We don't have our own!

Our half-nudes are the half-nudes of the world!


And no one will ever outshine our half-naked half-naked ones!


 
alexnik:
And rightly so! We don't need other people's half-naked African-Americans! We don't have our own!

Our half-nudes are the half-nudes of the world!


And no one will ever outdo our half-nakedness by half-nakedness!


This is a provocative throw-in ;) From a completely different plane.

One thing - a glamorous faggot boy from show business, quite another thing - a normal, quite sane man (not necessarily the president of any country)

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