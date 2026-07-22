Interesting and Humour - page 2189
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Nostalgia
Anicky:It's a slang half-joking name for a multitasker.
It comes from the DOS "press any key", like any task is possible.
He can pull a network, write a program, set an office for a user.
But all of the above will do through the arse. :)
Semyon Slepakov: Patriotic-erotic
Song lyrics:
America doesn't love us...
England does not love us...
Germany does not love us...
For centuries on end
France doesn't love us...
Japan doesn't like us...
In short, nobody likes us...
But they all want to fuck us!
And we, we can't do without love...
And we, we don't want to be without love...
It's the most important feeling of all...
And we can't without love, we won't, we won't, we won't!
But they want to get us like a whore...
# They want to get us drunk and bend us over in the alley
¶¶ They want to sneak up on us when we're in the shower ¶¶
In the shower they'll bend over the Crimea
And then they want us to expand into all the crevices
And then stay friends
♪ And do it all over again ♪
And not a word about love!
And we, we don't agree without love,
♪ And we, with our hands clenched in our knuckles, stand our ground ♪
For all those who have studied history know perfectly well,
That without love, we never give it to anyone!
¶ you guys are understandable ¶
♪ It's hard enough to love us ♪
¶ but before you get under our skirts ¶
¶¶ There's something you should know ¶¶
♪ We might disappoint you... ♪
♪ Russia is a woman with a dick ♪
♪ so it's better for you ♪
♪ Keep your trousers on when we're around... ♪
"The head of the IMF made a big deal about restricting the printing of quid in the US - and immediately raped a maid in a hotel.
The founder of wikileaks, Julian Assange, made diplomatic correspondence public - and raped two people at once.
Silvio Berlusconi said something against the U.S. and immediately slept with a minor.
Now the Hungarian prime minister has asked IMF monitors to get out of the country. Hold him before he fucks somebody!!!"
The Hungarian Lesson