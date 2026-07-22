Interesting and Humour - page 3709
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Oh, don't. I know that two times two is four. All the other whining doesn't matter.
Black and white... It's a small world for you.
♪ so you don't live beyond 2x2 ♪
Black and White... It's a small world for you.
so you don't live beyond 2x2.
Yeah, mine's narrow.)
You're probably just having an auto-training session right now.)
Yeah, I'm narrow.)
You're probably having an auto-training session right now.)
Nah... I'm having an observation session. It's a psychological one ;)
With a twist...
Nah... I'm having an observation session. It's a purely psychological session.)
With a twist...
Nah ) Surveillance and removal are different.
Why do you keep lying? To myself.)
Okay. Bored. Get out of here. .
Nah ) Surveillance and removal are different.
Why do you lie all the time? To yourself)
All right. Bored. Get out .
Come on, don't trip.
It was fun :)
Come on, don't trip.
That was fun :)
let's put him in the bathhouse for 10 years )Six months later, he's out and about again.)
let's put him in the bathhouse for 10 years )Six months later, he's out and about.)
Yeah, you can't wash a black dog clean.) Even after 10 years in the bathhouse.)
Politics are not discussed on this site. If you want a political debate, go to the appropriate resources, please.
Navalny passions removed.
Removal of WannaCrypt related problems
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/mmpc/2017/05/12/wannacrypt-ransomware-worm-targets-out-of-date-systems/
https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/security/ms17-010.aspx
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/2017/05/12/customer-guidance-for-wannacrypt-attacks/
https://support.microsoft.com/ru-ru/help/2696547/how-to-enable-and-disable-smbv1,-smbv2,-and-smbv3-in-windows-vista,-windows-server-2008,-windows-7,-windows-server-2008-r2,-windows-8,-and-windows-server-2012
Yeah, you can't scrub a black dog clean.) Even after 10 years in the bathhouse.)
But you can regularly trim the black negative hair, wear a white tulu, or dye