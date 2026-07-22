Interesting and Humour - page 3709

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михаил потапыч:


Oh, don't. I know that two times two is four. All the other whining doesn't matter.

Black and white... It's a small world for you.

♪ so you don't live beyond 2x2 ♪

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Black and White... It's a small world for you.

so you don't live beyond 2x2.


Yeah, mine's narrow.)

You're probably just having an auto-training session right now.)

 
михаил потапыч:


Yeah, I'm narrow.)

You're probably having an auto-training session right now.)

Nah... I'm having an observation session. It's a psychological one ;)

With a twist...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Nah... I'm having an observation session. It's a purely psychological session.)

With a twist...


Nah ) Surveillance and removal are different.

Why do you keep lying? To myself.)

Okay. Bored. Get out of here. .

 
михаил потапыч:


Nah ) Surveillance and removal are different.

Why do you lie all the time? To yourself)

All right. Bored. Get out .

Come on, don't trip.

It was fun :)

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Come on, don't trip.

That was fun :)

let's put him in the bathhouse for 10 years )

Six months later, he's out and about again.)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

let's put him in the bathhouse for 10 years )

Six months later, he's out and about.)


Yeah, you can't wash a black dog clean.) Even after 10 years in the bathhouse.)

 

Politics are not discussed on this site. If you want a political debate, go to the appropriate resources, please.

Navalny passions removed.

 

Removal of WannaCrypt related problems

https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/mmpc/2017/05/12/wannacrypt-ransomware-worm-targets-out-of-date-systems/
https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/security/ms17-010.aspx
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/2017/05/12/customer-guidance-for-wannacrypt-attacks/
https://support.microsoft.com/ru-ru/help/2696547/how-to-enable-and-disable-smbv1,-smbv2,-and-smbv3-in-windows-vista,-windows-server-2008,-windows-7,-windows-server-2008-r2,-windows-8,-and-windows-server-2012

WannaCrypt ransomware worm targets out-of-date systems
WannaCrypt ransomware worm targets out-of-date systems
  • 2017.05.13
  • msft-mmpc
  • blogs.technet.microsoft.com
On May 12, 2017 we detected a new ransomware that spreads like a worm by leveraging vulnerabilities that have been previously fixed. While security updates are automatically applied in most computers, some users and enterprises may delay deployment of patches. Unfortunately, the ransomware, known as WannaCrypt, appears to have affected...
 
khorosh:


Yeah, you can't scrub a black dog clean.) Even after 10 years in the bathhouse.)

But you can regularly trim the black negative hair, wear a white tulu, or dye


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