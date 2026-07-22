Interesting and Humour - page 716

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Goodnight little ones ( Turkish)


 
Mischek:

Good night, little ones ( Turkish).

Turks seem to find babies in cabbage too.
[Deleted]  
In the reception area, a visitor has a conversation with the receptionist.
- How much do you make here?
- 120.
- Come work for me. I'd be happy to pay you 150.
- Thank you. I'm happy to make 200 here...
 
 
[Deleted]  
I walk around the house in a jacket and drink kefir from a flask. It gives my idleness a kind of sophistication.
 
just like Panikovsky
 
IvanIvanov:
Walking around the house in a jacket and drinking kefir from a flask.
Oh, that's not a good sign. Oh, that's not a good sign.
 

- You bastard, you said moolaage, it's a memento...

- Yeah, as a memento, as a memento...

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