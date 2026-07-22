Interesting and Humour - page 716
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Goodnight little ones ( Turkish)
Good night, little ones ( Turkish).
- How much do you make here?
- 120.
- Come work for me. I'd be happy to pay you 150.
- Thank you. I'm happy to make 200 here...
Walking around the house in a jacket and drinking kefir from a flask.
- You bastard, you said moolaage, it's a memento...
- Yeah, as a memento, as a memento...