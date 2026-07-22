Interesting and Humour - page 4353
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It's about time you proved you're not a flying fish. That's the third time you've been hit. Now you have to take responsibility for your words. Come on, give me some convincing evidence that you're not a flying fish. When you prove it, I'll answer for what I said with convincing evidence, in front of everyone. In the meantime, you go to the flying fish category and stay there. Don't even try to write me or quote me again, I won't answer.
What are you smoking, sea wolf? Give it to me, I'll smoke it too. What's that got to do with flying fish? What was that about? Either explain it in normal naval language, or don't blow hydrogen sulphide bubbles in a puddle.
Your flying fish reminds me of a good old joke about a dude who spent his whole tour of duty cracking butter in the galley, on shore duty and he had a picture of a ship above his bed.
He writes a letter home about his hard time in the navy. Excerpt from the letter: "The heat is such that the fish are flying and the bollards are melting.
And he gets a reply from home: "That the bollards are melting, we'll believe it, but that the fish are flying, you're lying.
Your flying fish reminds me of the good old joke about the dude who spent his whole tour of duty cracking butter in the galley, with a picture of a ship above his bed.
He writes a letter home about his hard time in the navy. Excerpt from the letter: "The heat is such that the fish are flying and the bollards are melting.
And he gets a reply from home: "That the bollards are melting, we'll believe it, but that the fish are flying, you're lying.
Knecht (from the German word Knecht meaning "a commoner, a peasant, a servant", literally "kneeled") - an armed commoner, a soldier serving in the lance (detachment) of the knight. Knights should not be confused with Landsknecht - German mercenary soldiers, who were not very friendly with the knights.
Well and English word knight (it reads "najt") is from the same Germanic root "servant", but means just a knight, that is exactly a GREAT servant of his lord (after the Norman conquest of England William raised his knights to barons, and the knights - to knights, but the old name remained.
How can they melt down?
Don't confuse me! (c) I'll probably just post the source on VisCim without comments and information about the method of receiving tick data and that's it. Those who are eager to understand it, and people like Dmitry Basovich Fedoseyev (a collective image of forum users) may freeze.
Yeah. Googled whizsim, and stunned at the very thought of "source on whizsim. Nice one. Do it again.
Yeah. Googled Wissim, and was blown away by the very idea of "source on Wissim". Nice one. Do it again.
Ok, buddy - I'm not interested in conversation with you, as well as with your teacher Dmitry.
P.S. Not to belittle your merits as a programmer - perhaps, you are a cool specialist, but there is nothing to talk about. Adieu.
All right, my friend - I am not interested in conversation with you, as well as with your Teacher Dmitry.
P.S. I do not belittle your merits as a programmer - you may be a cool specialist, but there is nothing to talk about. Adieu.
Otoj... about source code on vissim)))
Knecht (from the German word Knecht meaning "commoner, cur, servant", literally "kneeler") is an armed commoner, a militia man serving in a knight's lance (detachment). Knights should not be confused with Landsknecht - German mercenary soldiers, who were not very friendly with the knights.
Well and English word knight (it reads "najt") is from the same Germanic root "servant", but means just a knight, that is exactly a GREAT servant of his lord (after the Norman conquest of England William raised his knights to barons, and the knights - to knights, but the old name remained.
How can they melt down?
O_O.
I stand up for, what's-his-name, Fedoseyev, his character may be hot-tempered, but his qualities should not be disregarded.
There are few, very few, unfortunately, really talented people on the forum, and he is surely one of them.
That feeling when you remember that ServicePacks can be built up to Enterprise level. Brrr.