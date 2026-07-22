Interesting and Humour - page 2773
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Checkmate, coders...
"In fact, soon programmers could be replaced by a computer to write the code".
Read more:http://kommersant.ru/doc/2832376
Aryeh Benjaminovich Feinsilberg was an employee of the Odessa branch of the Siberian Bank. He moved to Odessa from Kiev province with his wife Mindl Aronovna and their two sons. In Odessa, after two years, they had their third son, Jehiel-Leib.
In some tens of years the phrases invented by him and put into the mouths of the literary heroes, will be quoted by almost the whole population of the country, reading his books, as they say, "by force". And some of these phrases will form theimage of the country's population abroad.
For example, even in his lifetime, Ilf will hear from a waiter in one of the French restaurants: "You know, sir, all your countrymen are very religious people and, judging by all appearances, strictly observe the fasts. Everyone, starting to communicate with me, says that he hasn't eaten for six days.
Now I believe that Russia is a country of very high spirituality!" The whole point was that anyone who had read Ilf's novel could demonstrate his knowledge of French by quoting Kisu Vorobyaninov: "Monsieur, s'il ne mange pas sis jour!"
http://www.jewish.ru/culture/art/2015/10/news994331037.php
Aryeh Benjaminovich Feinsilberg was an employee of the Odessa branch of the Siberian Bank. He moved to Odessa from Kiev province with his wife Mindl Aronovna and their two sons. In Odessa, after two years, they had their third son, Jehiel-Leib.
In some tens of years the phrases invented by him and put into the mouths of the literary heroes, will be quoted by almost the whole population of the country, reading his books, as they say, "by force". And some of these phrases will form theimage of the country's population abroad.
For example, even in his lifetime, Ilf will hear from a waiter in one of the French restaurants: "You know, sir, all your countrymen are very religious people and, judging by all appearances, strictly observe the fasts. Everyone, starting to communicate with me, says that he hasn't eaten for six days.
Now I believe that Russia is a country of very high spirituality!" The whole point was that anyone who had read Ilf's novel could demonstrate his knowledge of French by quoting Kisu Vorobyaninov: "Monsieur, s'il ne mange pas sis jour!"
http://www.jewish.ru/culture/art/2015/10/news994331037.php