Interesting and Humour - page 2773

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Ученые МГУ создали фотонный переключатель для "компьютеров будущего"
Ученые МГУ создали фотонный переключатель для "компьютеров будущего"
  • 2015.10.16
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 16 окт — РИА Новости. Исследователи из Московского государственного университета (МГУ) в составе международной группы создали сверхбыстрый фотонный переключатель, работающий на кремниевых наноструктурах, устройство может стать основой компьютеров будущего и позволит передавать данные с огромной скоростью, сообщает университет...
 
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Вина человека в вымирании мамонтов доказана окончательно
Вина человека в вымирании мамонтов доказана окончательно
  • 2015.10.16
  • lenta.ru
Мамонтов погубили люди, а не климат: убедительные доказательства этого представили американские ученые, исследовавшие возраст отлучения животных от матери (по изотопам азота в бивнях). Об этом говорилось на конференции Американского общества палеонтологии позвоночных и в пресс-релизе Университета штата Мичиган. Новый метод позволяет определить...
 
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Цифра дня: сколько хакеры ежедневно крадут у клиентов банков :: Главные новости :: Акции :: Quote.rbc.ru
Цифра дня: сколько хакеры ежедневно крадут у клиентов банков :: Главные новости :: Акции :: Quote.rbc.ru
  • quote.rbc.ru
Quote.rbc.ru 15.10.2015 17:06 Мошенники за год, с апреля 2014 года по апрель 2015 года, через интернет-банки украли со счетов россиян 99 млн руб. Об этом говорится в опубликованном в четверг, 15 октября, докладе компании Group-IB, занимающейся предотвращением и расследованием мошенничества с использованием высоких технологий. Большую часть из...
 
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Хакеры из России взламывали серверы Dow Jones
Хакеры из России взламывали серверы Dow Jones
  • 2015.10.17
  • lifenews.ru
Российские хакеры смогли получить доступ к серверам Dow Jones, которое владеет изданием The Wall Street Journal, и получила информацию до публикации. Судя по всему, целью с киберпреступников было использование похищенных сведений для инсайдерской торговли. Расследование началось еще год назад. Но СМИ стало известно об этом случае только сейчас...
 

Aryeh Benjaminovich Feinsilberg was an employee of the Odessa branch of the Siberian Bank. He moved to Odessa from Kiev province with his wife Mindl Aronovna and their two sons. In Odessa, after two years, they had their third son, Jehiel-Leib.

In some tens of years the phrases invented by him and put into the mouths of the literary heroes, will be quoted by almost the whole population of the country, reading his books, as they say, "by force". And some of these phrases will form theimage of the country's population abroad.

For example, even in his lifetime, Ilf will hear from a waiter in one of the French restaurants: "You know, sir, all your countrymen are very religious people and, judging by all appearances, strictly observe the fasts. Everyone, starting to communicate with me, says that he hasn't eaten for six days.

Now I believe that Russia is a country of very high spirituality!" The whole point was that anyone who had read Ilf's novel could demonstrate his knowledge of French by quoting Kisu Vorobyaninov: "Monsieur, s'il ne mange pas sis jour!"
http://www.jewish.ru/culture/art/2015/10/news994331037.php

Илья Ильф. С таким счастьем – и на свободе!
Илья Ильф. С таким счастьем – и на свободе!
  • www.jewish.ru
«Великий комбинатор», «бывший потомственный почетный гражданин» и «идейный борец за денежные знаки» – всё это Остап Бендер, один из самых популярных героев русской литературы. Почти каждая сказанная им фраза вот уже почти сто лет является культурным кодом, по которому узнают своих. Добиться такого – признак величайшего писательского мастерства...
 
Valeriy Krynin:

Aryeh Benjaminovich Feinsilberg was an employee of the Odessa branch of the Siberian Bank. He moved to Odessa from Kiev province with his wife Mindl Aronovna and their two sons. In Odessa, after two years, they had their third son, Jehiel-Leib.

In some tens of years the phrases invented by him and put into the mouths of the literary heroes, will be quoted by almost the whole population of the country, reading his books, as they say, "by force". And some of these phrases will form theimage of the country's population abroad.

For example, even in his lifetime, Ilf will hear from a waiter in one of the French restaurants: "You know, sir, all your countrymen are very religious people and, judging by all appearances, strictly observe the fasts. Everyone, starting to communicate with me, says that he hasn't eaten for six days.

Now I believe that Russia is a country of very high spirituality!" The whole point was that anyone who had read Ilf's novel could demonstrate his knowledge of French by quoting Kisu Vorobyaninov: "Monsieur, s'il ne mange pas sis jour!"
http://www.jewish.ru/culture/art/2015/10/news994331037.php

This is no longer humour. Rather a tribute to talent.
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