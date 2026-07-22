Interesting and Humour - page 3960
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Yes it is possible in another number system but more than 9, in 16 also does not work
You have to try other non-standard ones, starting with 11.
It doesn't work
on account of
UPSC -http://www.upsc.gov.in/
India and there's an integer and fractional part separator - "."
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%94%D0%B5%D1%81%D1%8F%D1%82%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B9_%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%BB%D1%8C
Perhaps it is a test for schizophrenia. The instructions say "using these numbers". Obviously a comma is a separator between numbers when listing them, not a decimal separator. If it said "using the signs below", then you could use 7,9 and 9,1. If 7.9 and 9.1 are used, then the test instruction is not fulfilled - signs are used, not numbers.
The correct answer is "no solution".
Perhaps it is a test for schizophrenia. The instructions say "using these numbers". Obviously a comma is a separator between numbers when listing them, not a decimal separator. If it said "using the signs below", then you could use 7,9 and 9,1. If 7.9 and 9.1 are used, then the test instruction is not followed - signs are used, not numbers.
The correct answer is "no solution".
I looked and looked, and did not find the solution - for me the separator sign for decimals is a dot. And my wife looked and almost immediately gave me the answer. She is not a programmer - she is a doctor, but she loves mathematics, and does not take conditions of the task strictly - numbers, signs - all the same - it was necessary to substitute the values from the list below - she found and substituted.
It's a way of thinking...
Yeah, she called me a nerd too... :))
I looked and looked and did not find the solution - for me the separator sign for decimal fractions is a dot. And my wife looked, and almost immediately gave me the answer - she is not a programmer - a doctor, but she loves mathematics, and does not accept the conditions of the problem strictly - numbers, signs - all one - it was necessary to substitute the values from the list below - she found and substituted.
It's a way of thinking...
Yeah, she called me a nerd too... :))
Even a comma, but then there should have been a semicolon between the fractional numbers.
I say it's a way of thinking. Some people care about delimiters, while others just solve a problem from a given set of numbers/symbols. I have not solved it - there are a lot of barriers - there is no dot as a fractional part separator, there is no semicolon between digits denoting numbers... In general, everyone thinks within their own limitations and horizons.
For some people a line on a piece of paper is just a clumsy line, but for a child who has drawn it carefully with a pencil it is a road - the whole world...
And here, more pluses)))
http://solution-dailybrainteaser.blogspot.ru/2014/12/upsc-puzzle-question.html
No need to provoke a political row. Deleted the post about exporting agricultural machinery.
No need to provoke a political row. Deleted the post about exporting agricultural machinery.