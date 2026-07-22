Interesting and Humour - page 2203

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The carrier plane that parachuted the hydrogen bomb

managed to fly 39 kilometres, but the explosion shook it up

and some of its exterior parts melted.

And within 100km of the epicentre, all the reindeer died.

Source

 

Happiness is in self-restraint:

 
 





 
 
http://www.ridus.ru/news/158831
Разработан Cadillac, который будет ездить без заправки сто лет
Разработан Cadillac, который будет ездить без заправки сто лет
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Только представьте автомобиль, который ездит на протяжении 100 лет всего на 8 граммах топлива из плотного материала – тория. Хватит на всю жизнь! Больше не будет необходимости в заправках, трат на бензине, никаких временных затрат и никаких ядовитых выбросов углекислого газа в атмосферу. Миллиарды автомобилей, которые каждый день ездят по...
 

Alkaloids are biologically active substances of plant origin.

Generally, their name ends in -in .

Typical representatives are:

quinine

caffeine

nicotine

codeine

papaverine

strychnine

morphine

cocaine

 

USA. 1942 Girls drawing their own stockings:

HistoryFoto

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