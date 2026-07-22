Interesting and Humour - page 2203
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10 male mistakes in sex
10 female mistakes in sex
The carrier plane that parachuted the hydrogen bomb
managed to fly 39 kilometres, but the explosion shook it up
and some of its exterior parts melted.
And within 100km of the epicentre, all the reindeer died.
Source
Happiness is in self-restraint:
Alkaloids are biologically active substances of plant origin.
Generally, their name ends in -in .
Typical representatives are:
quinine
caffeine
nicotine
codeine
papaverine
strychnine
morphine
cocaine
USA. 1942 Girls drawing their own stockings: