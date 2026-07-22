Interesting and Humour - page 2572

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Alexey:
whatever you want, but I think her beer diet would have to employ a whole brewery.
She'll get drunk and she won't lose weight. )
 
That's how it is!

http://lenta.ru/news/2015/03/03/thesize/
 
 
VOLDEMAR:
Five points.
 
 
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rvv2006:
rvv2006:
rvv2006:
I wish I had one of those (cars).
 
By cutting a worm with a shovel, you divide it by 2 and multiply it by 2 at the same time. Paradox...
 
moskitman:
By cutting a worm with a shovel, you divide it by 2 and multiply it by 2 at the same time. Paradox...
I wonder if you cut two small pieces from the worm from both ends, would there be 3 worms or one worm mass
 
Worm sadists.
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