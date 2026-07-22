Interesting and Humour - page 3344

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Alexander Antoshkin:

Approximately so, but there are inaccuracies that are critical and because of them the technique of oxygenation of the brain will be ineffective (all paired limbs of the body must be above the brain, communicating vessels, you see).

))

 
It's interesting that I often stare thoughtfully somewhere and put my hands on my knees near my stomach...
So am I proud, too?

 
Sergey Golubev:
It's interesting that I often stare thoughtfully somewhere and put my hands on my knees near my stomach...
So I'm proud, too?

:)))) No, that only refers to the pose, and the definition follows...
 

A classy slogan!

https://www.facebook.com/kubanzheldormash/

Места
Места
  • votes: 1243
  • 2016.07.12
  • //www.facebook.com/people/Андрей-Бондаренко/100000995888074">Андрей Бондаренко
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Как быстро пролетела неделя, в течение которой два специалиста швейцарской компании Codere SA устанавливали линию химико-термической обработки металлов на армавирском машиностроительном заводе "Кубаньжелдормаш"! Не путать Армавир с Арзамасом и Краснодарский край с Красноярским, а то бывает обидно, работаем тут, работаем, думаем, что мы пуп земл...
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
It's interesting, I often stare thoughtfully somewhere and put my hands on my knees by my belly ...
So I'm proud, too?

What's that got to do with proud????????????????

It's okay, everyone. All those who know all is well. If they knew they were fine, they would be fine, but as long as they do not know they are fine, they will not be fine.


Ф. Dostoevsky.


I came up with a password for my computer: "my dick" and it said it was too short.

 
Alexey Viktorov:
:)))) No, that only refers to the pose, and the definition follows...

Ode to Work:

I love my job! I come here on Saturday

And, of course, on Sunday.

Here I celebrate my birthday,

♪ New Year's Eve, March 8th ♪

I'll sleep here tomorrow.

A tent coat, a sackcloth, my wife will be shocked.

If I don't fall ill

I won't lose my temper, I won't get mad,

I'll be here for all the sunrises,

All sunsets and hellos!

I'm a workaholic, I'm an immortal pony

And I'm an immortal pony!

But one day at work

♪ If you find me at work, I'm not moving ♪

I don't laugh for joy,

# Know that I'm a hard-working, hard-working pony

♪ and I'm dead in the water ♪

[Deleted]  

http://www.gazeta.ru/auto/photo/voditeli_sostavili_nadpis_putin_pomogi_iz_avtobusov.shtml#!photo=0

So Batman will fly in and reclaim all these buses and punish the offending drivers?


 
Alexander Antoshkin:

http://www.gazeta.ru/auto/photo/voditeli_sostavili_nadpis_putin_pomogi_iz_avtobusov.shtml#!photo=0

So Batman will fly in and reclaim all these buses and punish the offending drivers?


No, not Batman. Chip and Dale. They're already rushing to help.

 
Polish artist TomaszAlen Kopera and his fantasy worlds.

Tomasz Alen Kopera was born in Kozuchow, Poland in 1976. He studied at the University of Technology in Wroclaw, where he graduated as an engineer.






 

A stop list of parasitic words and expressions was proposed by the Match TV channel (they propose to fine football match commentators for uttering these expressions on air):

  • "Valid match".
  • "Goal feast".
  • "Your humble servant."
  • "A six-point match."
  • "It was easier to hit than not to hit"
  • "locker room goal"
  • "the oil painting"
  • "the boy"
  • "the edge"
  • "the charges."
  • "mentees"
  • "pets"

-------

Commentators are asked to pay attention to prepositions after verbs, adjective and noun forms.

"On-air interlocutors should be addressed as 'you'. Addressing girls, wenches, giris is not allowed. It is acceptable if one of the presenters grew up or was brought up together with sportswomen. Or is one of their elder relatives.

------

Possible morphological substitutions have been suggested

  • Goal extravaganza = Lots of goals scored
  • Elements of festive decoration slowly coming together = Almost everything is ready for the start of the show
  • Master of sports journalism = Our colleague
  • But our team is not giving up = National team still has a chance
  • Foxes beat the Canaries = Leicester beat Arsenal
  • Magpies advance to the next round = Newcastle City advance to the next round

------

And here I found a full list of banned expressions:

  • Valid match.
  • Sets the tone for a football match.
  • Yours truly.
  • Confrontation (example: Amkar vs Kuban)
  • A goal feast, a feast of goals
  • Like
  • Good time
  • A good team.
  • If you like
  • Tooth-crushing
  • Cohort of the strongest
  • Palm of precedence
  • zenith of glory
  • Extreme (meaning "last")
  • Round, spotted, tackle (meaning 'ball')
  • Lion's share
  • Massive attack
  • Match for six points
  • Game for three results
  • Stabbing
  • Passionate defending
  • Back-and-forth
  • On the home side
  • Gotta give credit where credit is due
  • A mentor (meaning coach)
  • Not by hearsay
  • Need it like air
  • The public
  • Slap
  • Opportunity
  • Wards, charges, pets (example: Slutsky's pets)
  • fresh-faced, newly minted (example: a newly minted Spartak forward)
  • Like water off a duck's back
  • Get a goal
  • To try and find fortune (by another team's goal)
  • Enforce goals/transfers
  • Reign supreme
  • It was easier to hit than not to hit
  • With a tail
  • Signal the end of the match
  • Locker room goal
  • Social media (if in conjunction with the name of the social network - "posted on his page on social network instagram")
  • Goal post, goal cage
  • moreover
  • shot (example: striker's shot)
  • Tote (example: Luck Tote)
  • Lady Luck
  • Coaching job
  • Coach's chair, chair, bridge
  • Gang (Example: Znark's Gang)
  • Druzhina (Example: Cherchesov's Druzhina)
  • Team (meaning team)
  • The ambitious understudies
  • Did not come up with a winner
  • Caught (Example: Caught in the bar)
  • Weather cataclysms
  • The referee's whistle didn't wait long
  • First to open the scoring
  • Oil painting.
  • The journalistic crowd
  • Take the cobwebs off
  • Dust for the club
  • Slalom pass
  • Bitch
  • Slam
  • Teammate
  • Put an exclamation mark on the question
  • Not everything is going well
  • Reporting game
  • ♪ Like smoke from a white apple tree ♪
  • ♪ it didn't go so well ♪
  • ♪ To contend for the finals ♪
  • In its own way.
  • Prolific (example: Prolific on goals)
  • Stingy (example: Stingy on goals)
  • Approach (match) in a good mood
  • A little
  • Maltese.
Мизулиной на вас нет
Мизулиной на вас нет
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Глазам не верю! Ушам тоже. Этого просто не может быть. Но это есть. На «Матч ТВ» объявили стоп-лист слов-паразитов, выражений-паразитов. Огромный стоп-лист получился, богатый. Вот так они борются с саранчой. Огласите весь список, пожалуйста! Пожалуйста. «Валидольный матч», нормально? Один из лучших комментаторов страны Юрий Розанов так любит...
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