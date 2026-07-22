Interesting and Humour - page 3344
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Approximately so, but there are inaccuracies that are critical and because of them the technique of oxygenation of the brain will be ineffective (all paired limbs of the body must be above the brain, communicating vessels, you see).
))
So am I proud, too?
It's interesting that I often stare thoughtfully somewhere and put my hands on my knees near my stomach...
So I'm proud, too?
A classy slogan!
https://www.facebook.com/kubanzheldormash/
It's interesting, I often stare thoughtfully somewhere and put my hands on my knees by my belly ...
So I'm proud, too?
What's that got to do with proud????????????????It's okay, everyone. All those who know all is well. If they knew they were fine, they would be fine, but as long as they do not know they are fine, they will not be fine.
Ф. Dostoevsky.
I came up with a password for my computer: "my dick" and it said it was too short.
:)))) No, that only refers to the pose, and the definition follows...
Ode to Work:
I love my job! I come here on Saturday
And, of course, on Sunday.
Here I celebrate my birthday,
♪ New Year's Eve, March 8th ♪
I'll sleep here tomorrow.
A tent coat, a sackcloth, my wife will be shocked.
If I don't fall ill
I won't lose my temper, I won't get mad,
I'll be here for all the sunrises,
All sunsets and hellos!
I'm a workaholic, I'm an immortal pony
And I'm an immortal pony!
But one day at work
♪ If you find me at work, I'm not moving ♪
I don't laugh for joy,
# Know that I'm a hard-working, hard-working pony
♪ and I'm dead in the water ♪
http://www.gazeta.ru/auto/photo/voditeli_sostavili_nadpis_putin_pomogi_iz_avtobusov.shtml#!photo=0
So Batman will fly in and reclaim all these buses and punish the offending drivers?
http://www.gazeta.ru/auto/photo/voditeli_sostavili_nadpis_putin_pomogi_iz_avtobusov.shtml#!photo=0
So Batman will fly in and reclaim all these buses and punish the offending drivers?
No, not Batman. Chip and Dale. They're already rushing to help.
Tomasz Alen Kopera was born in Kozuchow, Poland in 1976. He studied at the University of Technology in Wroclaw, where he graduated as an engineer.
A stop list of parasitic words and expressions was proposed by the Match TV channel (they propose to fine football match commentators for uttering these expressions on air):
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Commentators are asked to pay attention to prepositions after verbs, adjective and noun forms.
"On-air interlocutors should be addressed as 'you'. Addressing girls, wenches, giris is not allowed. It is acceptable if one of the presenters grew up or was brought up together with sportswomen. Or is one of their elder relatives.
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Possible morphological substitutions have been suggested
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And here I found a full list of banned expressions: