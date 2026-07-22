Interesting and Humour - page 609

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peripatetikos:
The man lives near a lake, it's probably boring and there's no one there. So he's just bored out of his mind.)))
It's probably Bear with the "survive at any cost" disco. =)
 
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Father Christmas, already 'the good one', comes on another call:
- What would you like, dear boy, as a present?
The child, without saying a word, punches Father Christmas in the nose with his fist.
- Boy, what for?
- This is for last year!
 

No such luck

 

 
I bought the phone for a girl, online dating =) and she turned out to be a female
 
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